Feds brushing ‘crumbs’ to Black Canadians, says former Liberal MP Caesar-Chavannes

In appointing her successor as parliamentary secretary, Celina Caesar-Chavannes says the prime minister is continuing a ‘pattern of behaviour.’
Celina Caesar-Chavannes was appointed as the prime minister’s parliamentary secretary in December 2015. When she left the role in January 2017, it remained unfilled, until the March 19 announcement that Quebec MP Greg Fergus would take on the role, a move she says ‘seems like one more window-dressing piece.’ Photograph courtesy of Celina Caesar-Chavannes
When former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes heard the news that the prime minister had a new parliamentary secretary, it was “a little bit of a gut punch.”
