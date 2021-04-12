Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

‘Enough is enough’: new group aims to open path for Filipino-Canadian candidates in next federal election

By Peter Mazereeuw      April 12, 2021

Filipino-Canadians could rally voters in closely-contested ridings across the country, say the founders of the Filipino Canadian Political Association.

Paul Jonathan Saguil, left, Joseph Guiyab, and Grant Gonzales are the founders of the Filipino Canadian Political Association. They want political parties to start doing more to recruit Filipino candidates. Photographs courtesy of the Filipino Canadian Political Association, Paul Jonathan Saguil
Ignore Filipino-Canadian candidates at your own peril: that’s the message a new political action group is sending to federal parties, as jockeying for nomination races for the next election gets underway in earnest. 

The Filipino community could be a decisive political force for whichever party manages to rally it, say two of the founders of the Filipino Canadian Political Association, a new group devoted to breaking down barriers that have left the community without representation in Parliament since 2004.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Grant Gonzales, a second-generation Filipino-Canadian in Toronto who is serving as the chief spokesperson for the group.

More than 837,000 Canadians identified as having a Filipino ethnic origin in the 2016 census, about 2.5 per cent of the population. More than 100,000 people from the Philippines have been given permanent resident status in Canada since then. 

The 2016 Filipino population was bigger than the margin of victory in the last election in 37 federal ridings, including nine of the 25 most competitive races, according to an FCPA analysis of data from Statistics Canada and Elections Canada. 

The group issued a press release on April 6 calling on political parties to nominate Filipino-Canadian candidates in winnable ridings ahead of the next election, which could come later this year. The data analysis was included in the release.

“Parties have attempted to activate us [in the past], but it’s always to support another candidate from a different community, not necessarily one of our own,” said Paul Saguil, another co-founder of the FCPA who is also running for the Liberal Party nomination in Brampton Centre, in an interview with The Hill Times

“The information is there for party organizers to now think about very carefully. Knowing these demographics, why wouldn’t you run a Filipino-Canadian to activate these populations in favour of your party?” he said.

The two men founded the group along with Joseph Guiyab last fall, after the Liberal Party appointed former TV broadcaster Marci Ien as its candidate for a byelection in Toronto Centre. That appointment shut the door on an open nomination contest for would-be candidates including Mr. Saguil, who later stepped back from another nomination contest in Don Valley East when Liberal MPP Michael Coteau announced that he would be running there.

Mr. Saguil said Ms. Ien’s appointment, as well as other unsuccessful attempts by Filipino-Canadians to secure party nominations, played a role in the formation of the group. Mr. Gonzales was more explicit.

“That [appointment] drove a lot of sentiment around how difficult it is for racialized communities, especially Filipino-Canadians, to get into office,” he said. “We thought, ‘enough is enough,’ let’s start more intentionally bringing attention to these issues, this gap in representation.”

Both men said they held no ill will toward Ms. Ien, who went on to win the Toronto Centre byelection. Ms. Ien is Black, and Black Canadians are also underrepresented in Parliament: Black Canadians account for 3.5 per cent of Canada’s population, but hold only five—or 1.5 per cent—of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Mr. Gonzales said he wants to see the parties make it easier for Filipino-Canadians to run, whether that means making an appointment, as was the case for Ms. Ien, or just doing more to recruit Filipino candidates.

Filipino-Canadians have won seats in provincial legislatures and municipal councils in Canada, including Mable Elmore, B.C.’s first Filipino MLA. Some have secured nominations to run for federal parties, including Julius Tiangson, who ran for the Conservatives in York Centre in a byelection last year, and is running to secure the party’s nomination in that riding for the next election. Mr. Tiangson did not respond to an interview request last week.

Federal ridings contain an average of about 112,000 people. A perfectly representative House of Commons would have eight MPs from the Filipino community. There are currently none, and there has been only one in Canadian history: Rey Pagtakhan, who represented Winnipeg’s north end for the Liberals from 1988 to 2004.

“It’s the same conversation we have when we’re talking about women in politics. The number of times they need to be asked to run for office, because of the barriers, the attitudes that they face when they run for office,” said Mr. Gonzales.

“If you have a political party reaching out to you and saying, ‘we’d be interested in having you run for a nomination contest,’ well that adds a lot of confidence already to a candidate.” 

In the meantime, Mr. Saguil said he wants the FCPA to be able to fill some of that void left by the parties, providing information and connections to Filipino-Canadians who are thinking about a run in politics.

The FCPA is still in its infancy as an organization, and does not yet have a network of volunteers and supporters broad enough to move votes in swing ridings on its own. It has not yet begun to raise money, and does not have paid staff. 

The three founders have reached out to leaders within the community and had conversations with some people in federal politics, including Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.) and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, said Mr. Gonzales.

FCPA will have to show community can be mobilized: NDP strategist Romeo Tello

All three founders of the FCPA are Toronto residents with Liberal ties. Mr. Gonzales said they want the organization to be cross-partisan, and operate across the country. 

The organization isn’t aiming to sway votes toward one party or another, said Mr. Saguil, but rather draw political parties’ attention to the Filipino community’s power in closely-contested ridings.

“There’s a lot of pride in our community. And when they see someone putting their name forward, and when they see a party actively putting someone forward because they want the support of the Filipino-Canadian community, then it’s a natural expectation that they’ll want to rally behind someone, whichever standard that they’re representing,” he said.

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, pictured alongside Liberal MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Mr. Lamoureux represents Winnipeg North, a riding where roughly a third of the population is Filipino-Canadian. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“If I’m thinking strategically for these ridings, and I want to make sure that there is no margin of error for the next election, why wouldn’t I be asking the party leadership, ‘Where is our Filipino-Canadian candidate who would help rally this population?’” said Mr. Saguil.

To be effective, the group will have to show parties the political power held by the Filipino community, said Romeo Tello, a Filipino-Canadian who has worked on provincial and federal campaigns for the NDP.

“It’s all around having conversations, and growing a network of people who can move to action on any given issue,” said Mr. Tello, who is not a member of the FCPA. 

Many Filipino-Canadians work in manufacturing or front-line service industry jobs, said Mr. Tello. Filipino women fill many of the country’s front-line health and care-giving jobs, as nurses, personal support workers, and live-in caregivers.  Data released by the province of Manitoba show Filipino-Canadians have been infected by COVID-19 at a higher rate than the general population. 

Younger generation ready to run: Saguil

Mr. Gonzales wants the FCPA to follow the path charted by other ethnic political interest groups in Canada. Jewish Canadians have long been represented by effective lobby groups such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee. Ukrainian Canadians have the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Punjabi Sikhs have become a political force in their own right in Canada. 

The Filipino communities across Canada do not have some of the advantages that organizers in those other ethnic groups have wielded so effectively. Filipino-Canadians are numerous, but spread out across the country: Winnipeg North and Winnipeg Centre are the only ridings in which Filipinos account for 20 per cent of the population or more. 

The Philippines has been among the top source countries for immigrants to Canada for most of the past 20 years. Still, the community is a relatively young one, and many of those who have immigrated to Canada from the Philippines have been focused on carving out a life for themselves in a new country, said Mr. Saguil. 

Running for office requires financial resources, and connections with political parties and other communities. “All of those things take literally one person’s lifetime, if not more, to accumulate,” said Mr. Saguil.

“That’s what we mean by systemic barriers in the FCPA. Other communities in Canada have had generations to accumulate what we’ll call collectively this political capital.”

The younger generation who immigrated with their parents—including Mr. Saguil—or were born in Canada are now more ready and able to step into the political fray, he said. 

Mr. Saguil will face tough competition for the Liberal nomination in Brampton Centre. The riding was created as part of the 2013 electoral boundary realignment. It is currently held by Independent MP Ramesh Sangha, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus earlier this year over remarks he made about some of his fellow Liberal MPs. Mr. Sangha won it as a Liberal candidate by double-digit margins in both the 2015 and 2019 elections. All five of Brampton’s MPs are Indo-Canadian.

Two other Liberals have started a campaign for the nomination in Brampton Centre so far: Amin Dhillon, a multimedia personality and former Miss India Worldwide Canada, and businessman Nasir Hussain. 

Indo-Canadians are the most numerous ethnic group in Brampton, outnumbering Filipinos almost 10-to-one in the city. The Brampton Indo-Canadian community includes veteran political organizers and fundraisers. 

Mr. Saguil said he has built a “broad coalition” of support already for his nomination bid, including volunteers and organizers from the Punjabi, Black, and Pakistani communities, and Filipino-Canadians from across the country.

If his odds of winning the nomination are long, the payoff of a victory could be great for Mr. Saguil. The last two elections suggest that the next Liberal candidate in Brampton Centre will have a good chance at winning. 

Mr. Saguil is the deputy head of TD Bank’s global sanctions compliance and anti-corruption program, as well as a lawyer and a gay rights activist. MPs from under-represented communities who have impressive resumes are often good candidates for a cabinet appointment, even as political rookies. Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville. Ont.), who boasts a resume a mile long, and was made Canada’s first Hindu cabinet minister shortly after winning her first election in 2019, is one recent example.

peter@hilltimes.com

@PJMazereeuw

The 25 most closely contested ridings in 2019, and where Filipino-Canadians could make a difference

Source: the Filipino Canadian Political Association, Statistics Canada, Elections Canada 

Riding Province MP Party Filipinos (Total) Total Riding Population % Filipino Margin of victory in 2019 Filipino pop. — Margin Potential impact
Port Moody-Coquitlam B.C. Nelly Shin CPC 4,410 110,817 3.98% 153 -4,257 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Yukon Yukon Larry Bagnell LPC 1,330 35,874 3.71% 153 -1,177 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Richmond Hill Ont. Majid Jowhari LPC 2,940 110,177 2.67% 212 -2,728 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Québec Que. Jean-Yves Duclos LPC 80 97,143 0.08% 325 245
Hochelaga Que. Soraya Martinez Ferrada LPC 140 106,496 0.13% 328 188
Kitchener-Conestoga Ont. Tim Louis LPC 510 100,709 0.51% 365 -145 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Miramichi-Grand Lake N.B. Pat Finnigan LPC 80 57,405 0.14% 370 290
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam B.C. Ron McKinnon LPC 5,110 123,576 4.14% 390 -4,720 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Cumberland-Colchester NS Lenore Zann LPC 160 80,590 0.20% 453 293
Sherbrooke Que. Elisabeth Briere LPC 50 111,176 0.04% 609 559
Windsor-Tecumseh Ont. Irek Kusmierczyk LPC 1,670 117,429 1.42% 629 -1,041 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine Que. Diane Lebouthillier LPC 10 75,850 0.01% 637 627
Châteauguay-Lacolle Que. Brenda Shannahan LPC 315 97,887 0.32% 639 324
Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation Que. Stephane Lauzon LPC 30 95,781 0.03% 729 699
South Okanagan-West Kootenay B.C. Richard Cannings NPC 815 114,695 0.71% 796 -19 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Chicoutimi-Le Fjord Que. Richard Martel CPC 65 81,639 0.08% 834 769
Shefford Que. Adreanne Larouche BQ 35 111,139 0.03% 898 863
Nunavut NU Mumilaaq Qaqqaq NDP 245 35,944 0.68% 943 698
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill Ont. Leona Alleslev CPC 1,935 115,227 1.68% 1,060 -875 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Egmont P.E.I. Robert Morrissey LPC 280 34,168 0.82% 1,082 802
Kenora Ont. Eric Melillo CPC 380 62,556 0.61% 1,110 730
King-Vaughan Ont. Deb Schulte LPC 2,985 131,995 2.26% 1,141 -1,844 Filipinos Could Swing Riding
Labrador N.L. Yvonne Jones LPC 445 27,197 1.64% 1,303 858
Sydney-Victoria N.S. Jaime Battiste LPC 115 72,148 0.16% 1,309 1,194
Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne Que. Sherry Romanado LPC 290 106,583 0.27% 1,320 1,030

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is a deputy editor for The Hill Times covering politics, legislation, and the Senate.
- peter@hilltimes.com

'Enough is enough': new group aims to open path for Filipino-Canadian candidates in next federal election

By Peter Mazereeuw
