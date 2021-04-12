Canada needs tax fairness for skilled trades workers: a balanced post-COVID economic recovery depends on it

There is no good reason for the Liberal government and this Parliament not to adopt the measures of this bill now, level the playing field and get on with replacing the million jobs we have lost in the pandemic.
Parliamentarians should support a private member’s bill by NDP MP Scott Duval, whose measures would incorporate a Skilled Trades Workforce Mobility program into our tax system, writes Sean Strickland. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Recently, the Government of Canada announced it was doubling the federal Gas Tax Fund transfer through tabling Bill C-25, and rebranding it as the Canada Community Building Fund.
With the most anticipated budget in recent Canadian history just around the corner, MPs from both sides of the aisle are calling for desperately needed infrastructure funding for long-term care homes across the country.
There were a number of resolutions that were immediately shot down by grassroots members, including one urging the government to create a program for student-loan recipients to reduce their debt through volunteer work.