Renowned Canadian Supreme Court Justice headed to Harvard
April 12, 2021
Plus, Justice Minister David Lametti gets his COVID-19 jab, while giving a nod to his alma mater, Oxford, whose researchers developed the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Sitting Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella has been named as a three-year visiting professor at Harvard University’s law school.
Photograph courtesy of Supreme Court of Canada Collection, by photographer Philippe Landreville
Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella has been named a visiting professor at Harvard Law School for a three-year term.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
With the most anticipated budget in recent Canadian history just around the corner, MPs from both sides of the aisle are calling for desperately needed infrastructure funding for long-term care homes across the country.
There were a number of resolutions that were immediately shot down by grassroots members, including one urging the government to create a program for student-loan recipients to reduce their debt through volunteer work.