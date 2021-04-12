Years later, still looking for clarity on Correctional Service Canada’s prison farm plans

Re: “Clarity needed on prison farm program, says CSC,” (The Hill Times, March 17). When it comes to the Correctional Service Canada’s new prison farm program, I couldn’t agree more on this point: clarity is precisely what’s needed. It’s what our advocacy group, Evolve Our Prison Farms, has been seeking for years. CSC’s letter argues that the claims in Helen Forsey’s article (“Scandal brewing over feds’ prison farm plan,” March 8) are “not grounded in fact.” In fact, I have in my possession the evidence that proves Forsey right, and CSC wrong.