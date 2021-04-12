Don’t call or force a federal election, work together for the people, says London reader

As a concerned citizen, I am writing because it is ethically and fiscally wrong to call for an early election. In the middle of the pandemic, with a deficit of $381-billion and growing, an election is the last thing we need now. I checked Elections Canada’s website to see what an election might cost. The 2011 election cost $290-million, the 2015 election cost $443-million (a 53 per cent increase due partly to the longer campaign time and increased voting mechanisms), and the 2019 election cost in excess of $509-million (Elections Canada only had 95 per cent of estimated incurred costs as of July 2020). How much more will the next election cost us, especially in the midst of the pandemic, with all the required COVID-19 mitigation protocols that will be needed? Where would that money be better spent—on vaccines, helping people who have been laid-off or whose jobs or businesses have completely disappeared, mental health, reforming long term care, safe housing and water for Indigenous people, protecting the environment, or supporting the rebuilding of the economy? The list is long.