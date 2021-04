Remote staffing can be a ‘game changer’ to bring in diversity of skills and organizers for key roles are among the lessons learned by U.S. Democratic organizers during a pandemic election.

The last day of the Liberal convention featured a trio of Democrat organizers who used digital organizing in new ways during the recent U.S. presidential campaign that put their candidate into the White House. From left, Caitlin Mitchell, Amanda Coulomb, and Mũthoni Wambu Kraal.