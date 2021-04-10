Liberals endorse basic income, whistleblower protections, ‘green new deal’ at convention

Liberal Party members sailed through many of the policy proposals without much debate at the party’s convention Saturday, endorsing resolutions that ranged from calling for the adoption of a “green new deal” to the implementation of a universal basic income to the enhancement of protections for whistleblowers.

Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier (Ottawa-Vanier, Ont.) and Liberal policy secretary Omar Raza presided over the debate proceedings, which had participating delegates decide whether to advance—or outright reject—non-binding proposals that would be put to vote in order to designate them as a priority for the party.

Members could decide by a show of “raised hands” virtually on the convention platform whether to debate a resolution or go straight to a poll to indicate whether to shelve the proposal or to endorse it so it can be up to a final vote Saturday afternoon. Fifty members were needed to trigger a debate. If the resolution hits that threshold for debate, two speakers for and against are each given a minute to make their case after hearing from the sponsor.

A majority of party members at the convention backed resolutions calling for Canada to move closer to adopting a guaranteed income for specific groups or the more expansive universal basic income. There were three different resolutions pertaining to the introduction of a basic income, with each receiving support, including widespread agreement for one sponsored by the Liberal caucus and other groups, that pushed for exploring ways to streamline federal-income supports, while maintaining programs for “distinct needs,” and identifying ways to pay for such a program.

The parliamentary budget officer issued a report earlier this week that estimated that poverty rates could shrink by as much as half if the government were to adopt a basic income program modelled on the since-called pilot program in Ontario. It also noted that the impact on poverty rates would not be felt evenly across provinces and that the overall cost would be $85-billion if brought in this fiscal year, and rising to $93-billion in 2025 to 2026.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) already poured cold water on the idea of adopting universal basic income, saying in December, “it’s not something that we see a path to moving forward with right now.”

Still, party members in support of a basic income have contended that there could be incremental progress on this file, as some policies that were first seeded at past conventions have gone on to become official party policy or influenced the government’s approach.

Members also agreed to advance a resolution on protecting whistleblowers from retaliation that was proposed by the National Women’s Commission without debate. The sponsor argued that while Canada has laws aimed at protecting whistleblowers, they lack teeth, and said the onus shouldn’t be on those exposing government wrongdoing to prove that they faced reprisals, and should be reversed.

The Liberal government faced calls in 2017 from the House Government Operations Committee to do just that—and while then-Treasury Board president Scott Brison said the government would work to make “improvements to the administration and operation of the internal disclosure process,” he stopped short of offering comprehensive legislation. Earlier this year, the same committee, but with different members, re-tabled that report, calling on the government to respond.

Liberal members’ version of a “green new deal,” a concept popularized by U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was short on specifics, and more of a declarative statement that, at the convention, became a pointed criticism directed at the Conservatives, who opposed a resolution that in part called for recognizing climate change is real as official policy. The Liberal resolution, sponsored by members from British Columbia, broadly called for the government to develop a 10-year mobilization plan for helping get Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Despite speeding through many of the resolutions, and efforts to hold speakers to their time limit, the policy plenary session stretched significantly beyond its allotted time, delaying parts of the program. Members have been asked to vote on the final set of resolutions Saturday afternoon, with each being given 15 votes to select their preferred resolutions that were advanced from the plenary session.

There were a number of resolutions that were immediately shot down by grassroots members, including one from the party’s Alberta chapter urging the government to create a program that would allow student-loan recipients to reduce their debt or earn credit through volunteer work in their “field of specialty.” Opponents contended that while they recognized the intent behind the proposal, such a program isn’t the right approach, with one member suggesting that money instead be allocated to help graduates get access to paid internships. Those who endorsed the resolution pointed out that it doesn’t purport to “solve all the problems” facing students “all at once,” and would give students with specialized skills the option to spend their time earning experience and credit instead of working minimum-wage jobs to pay off their debt.

Delegates also gave a thumbs down to the proposal appealing to the government to “revise taxation by adding inheritance taxes” on assets worth more than $2-million and reducing the exemption on the capital gains tax progressively to zero per cent. The reduction would start at 40 per cent before tumbling by two per cent every year until it hits zero. One delegate, who identified as being “upper middle class,” argued that passing such a proposal wouldn’t have the intended effect of “correcting wealth inequality.” “Wealthy people make their money namely through capital gains through equities that they hold. They do not make it through normal income,” he said. “So if we actually want to deal with wealth inequality, we have to increase the capital gains tax.” Another person noted that Canada has to maintain the capital gains exemption, which is currently at 50 per cent, arguing it helps drive the economy.

That resolution was the only proposal among 42 debated, including 12 that were fast tracked, that touched on the possibility of taxing wealth as a means to pay for the government’s post-pandemic spending plans.

Last year in the government’s Throne Speech, Mr. Trudeau indicated broadly that the government intended to finance its COVID-19 recovery plan in part by taxing “extreme wealth inequality,” including by clamping down on “corporate tax avoidance by digital giants,” and pledged to “identify” more ways to tax wealth. While he hasn’t signalled a hike on capital gains, speculation has been brewing over the possibility that the upcoming budget could include such a plan to help pay for the billions in pandemic spending, per The Globe and Mail.

The Hill Times