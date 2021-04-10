Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

In election-style address, Trudeau pits Liberals’ appetite for change with Conservatives’

By Beatrice Paez      April 10, 2021

In his Liberal convention address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took several direct swipes at Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with his sleeves rolled up, addresses party delegates at the close of the policy convention April 10. He took direct aim at Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's bid to urge supporters to embrace change, or risk losing again. Screen capture via Liberal 2021 convention
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Liberal members Saturday they have to act as bulwark against “disconnected” Conservatives, as the country grapples with how to address the onslaught of challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

In a direct rebuttal to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s (Durham, Ont.) earlier bid to rally convention delegates behind his calls for change, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) sought to make sharp contrasts between his party and Conservatives, saying Liberals “know what real changes mean.”

“What this team knows is that finding real solutions means addressing the real challenges people face. That’s something that Erin O’Toole’s Conservative Party just can’t quite grasp,” he said, alluding to Mr. O’Toole’s appeal to grassroots members that the only way Tories can vote Liberals out of office is to broaden the party’s appeal.

Mr. Trudeau took several direct swipes at the leader of the official opposition, including some that were somewhat misleading.

“How disconnected do you have to be to admit that you have cut CERB, a lifeline for most people, during the worst economic crisis in a century?” he told supporters. “… How disconnected do you have to be to refuse to admit climate change is real, even as people’s basements flood and wildfires tear through communities?”

The Conservatives, along with other opposition parties, were unanimous in their support for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit early into the pandemic. Mr. O’Toole did not explicitly call for withdrawing the temporary $2,000 benefit for those whose jobs were affected by COVID-19; in December, he expressed concern that it could undermine people’s work ethic, in response to the government’s fall economic statement.

Conservative grassroots members did vote down a policy proposal that in part called for recognizing that climate change is real, but some have argued that the statement singling out heavy emitters was what provoked opposition.

Mr. Trudeau also accused the Conservatives of hyping up anxiety over the feds’ vaccination campaign, arguing they’re toying with “disinformation” around vaccines and public health.

“Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives gleefully told Canadians it might be years until they got their shot,” he said.

The Conservatives haven’t been alone in criticizing the government over the pace at which vaccines have been delivered. Mr. Trudeau initially sought to moderate Canadians’ expectations about when vaccines would be flowing, warning that without domestic manufacturing capacity, Canada could see other countries get their campaigns started earlier. Since then, he has repeatedly asserted that most Canadians can expect to be vaccinated by the end of September.

Opposition parties have sought to nail down specifics on the terms of the contracts Canada has signed with vaccine manufacturers, but the government has rebuffed those efforts, saying that it’s bound by contractual obligations to keep those secret.

Mr. Trudeau also singled out the Bloc Québécois, saying it “pretends to be the only party that can speak to Quebecers, but we deliver the goods for Quebecers, with direct help for seniors, businesses, and workers.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his convention speech with a Zoom screen in the background. More than 4,000 Liberal Party delegates convened over three days. Screen capture via Liberal 2021 convention

Even as he name-checked the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois, Mr. Trudeau made little mention of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) and his party, which is hosting its own policy convention, which wraps up Sunday. Mr. Singh’s 24-member caucus has been critical over the past months in backing the government on confidence votes. The NDP was able to push for the Canada Recovery Benefit, CERB’s replacement, to be at the same level, after the Liberals initially planned to reduce it to $400 a week.

Mr. Trudeau also sought to cast the Liberals as the “only” party with a credible plan for getting Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050, pointing to the government’s plan to ban single-use plastics, a policy that had been delayed by the pandemic, and pledge to plant two billion trees over 10 years, which it promised to do in the 2019 campaign, but details for which were just released late December 2020.

Mr. Trudeau’s convention speech comes a little over a week before his government is set to release its first budget in more than two years on April 19. The government has telegraphed that  it plans to place emphasis on a green recovery, and indicated that it plans to spend up to $100-billion to help ensure the economic rebound is evenly felt.

The prime minister has repeatedly insisted his government isn’t looking to force an election that would send Canadians to the polls while the pandemic is still raging and the vaccination campaign hasn’t yet reached a majority of the population. While crises tend to favour incumbents, as evidenced last year by some premiers who turned their minorities into majorities, there are concerns that the winds could be shifting.

A recent Angus Reid poll suggested that the third wave of the pandemic, which has forced many provinces back into lockdown mode, is hurting the favourability ratings of premiers—though not necessarily for the same reasons. In Ontario, 65 per cent of respondents registered disappointment in their premier, Doug Ford, with 61 per cent saying it was because his government didn’t act fast enough in heeding calls for tougher restrictions. (The poll was conducted before Mr. Ford later moved to issue a provincewide stay-at-home order.)

In Jason Kenney’s Alberta, 75 per cent said they were also disappointed, but not because they felt measures were too lax; nearly half said he had gone overboard and 42 per cent said they haven’t been enough.

The federal Liberals, under Mr. Trudeau, have had a streak of favourable ratings over the last few days, putting his party in majority territory, but that could change, as concerns mount over the third wave. At 154 seats in Parliament, the Liberal Party needs to capture 16 more seats to form a majority.

The Hill Times 

