‘They have a tipping point’: Alexandra Morton on her unrelenting fight to save B.C.’s wild salmon

Alexandra Morton isn’t your average scientist. She says she’s been tailed, surveilled, and taken to court for trespassing, all in an effort to dissuade her from waging a fight against the aquaculture industry.

In Not on My Watch, the field biologist chronicles her accidental fight to reverse the decline of the B.C. wild salmon and prevent them from being threatened by new pathogens such as sea lice from open-net fish farms that, she and other scientists say, are contributing to the steep decline of salmon stocks.

In a riveting, albeit bizarre, turn of events, Ms. Morton writes that she was surveilled by two boats with blacked-out windows that had been hired by one of the fish-farm companies while out on research.

“It was intimidating and frightening, but more than that, I was just like, ‘Really, is this the best thing you can come up with?’ ” Ms. Morton said in an interview with The Hill Times.

It’s a fight that she hasn’t always relished. It took her off course from her intended field of study, the behaviour of orca whales, which was what had initially brought her to British Columbia more than three decades ago. She had planned to devote much of her career researching the aquatic mammal, but found herself increasingly drawn into the effort to save wild salmon from being uprooted—first by a concerned neighbour, and then by a constellation of other allies, including Indigenous communities.

Now, Ms. Morton said she finally senses a turning point.

Last December, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan (South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S.) announced the government intended to phase out the 19 fish farms operating in the Discovery Islands, near Campbell River, B.C., by June 2022. In the interim, the feds also mandated that no new fish be introduced in these facilities, which are situated along the migratory route of sockeye salmon. That decision came despite the department saying in September that the viruses from farmed salmon posed minimal risk, after the government consulted with First Nations communities on the islands.

While affected companies like Norway’s Mowi and Cermaq have moved to challenge that order in Federal Court, Ms. Morton said that, unlike past legal battles, she and the government are actually on the same side.

Fish-farm giants, she said, are also under siege in other countries. In Norway, Mowi and Lerøy Seafood Group lost their bid in February to overturn an order compelling them to scale back production by six per cent. In Canada, earlier this week, the fight was met with a setback. The court granted an injunction in favour of Mowi and Saltstream, citing the harm it would inflict on the companies, employees, and their families. Mowi, for example, estimated that the order would cost them $26-million and force them to lay off 78 people. There’s also a separate legal challenge that’s been launched by Mowi, Cermaq, and Grieg Seafood at aimed overturning the order.

Ms. Morton said the legal challenges are a predictable response to a long-simmering issue that the industry should have braced for.

In 2012, the Cohen Commission, which was struck in 2009 under the Harper Conservatives, handed down a recommendation that the farms be removed by September 2020—unless the Department of Fisheries and Oceans could “confidently” say the impact to the Fraser River sockeye would be minimal. The commission had been set up to investigate the decline of wild salmon stocks, and it came to the conclusion that fish farms potentially expose wild salmon to new viruses and could aggravate existing diseases that contribute to its decline.

For some time now, Ms. Morton said, even as companies have asserted they were shocked by Ms. Jordan’s order, the “writing has been on the wall” for the aquaculture industry, but it’s always operated under the assumption that its interests would win out.

“The industry has always reacted to any kind of pressure in a very aggressive way, and the senior management who have been regulating this industry—both in the province, initially, and the feds, later—they really did the industry a disservice, because they never made them meet the standards of Canadians,” she said. “They always lowered the bar, so they could get over it. And they created a monster in the process.”

The following Q&A with The Hill Times has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you speak to your initial reluctance to become an activist and the tension between being an activist and scientist. How have you sought to reconcile those two roles and push back when people try to dismiss your expertise on that basis?

“In a perfect world, you just go out and you collect the data in a solid way. You produce a scientific paper, and then you release that paper. And then you’re hoping that it goes to managers, and it goes to people who are in charge of the next level, which is dealing with this data, this finding. But, as we’re seeing in so many areas, like climate change, and previously, the tobacco industry, there’s a hesitancy for change to occur.

“The policy to DFO [Department of Fisheries and Oceans] was to both promote the salmon farming industry, and protect wild salmon. Well, that was an impossible policy. That can’t be done, unless you take one of them out. For me, as a scientist, where I’m watching year after year after year, measuring looking very closely—like literally looking at thousands of juvenile fish under a magnifying glass every single spring—and seeing the damage, it felt that I had to find a way to make sure that government knew how serious this was.

“And what surprised me in the end is the government that responded was one that I hadn’t considered at all. And that was the local Indigenous governments. That was a big error on my part that I didn’t notice that these governments even existed.

“The difference between these First Nation governments and the federal and provincial governments, of course, is that the First Nation governments are local. They’re not encumbered with international trade and the myriad of things that the other governments have to deal with, so they can be much more single-minded in their purpose.”

You’ve arguably stepped in where the government hasn’t—you collected the monitoring data on the spread of sea lice and its impact on the wild salmon. Early on, you kept pressing the government to take the issue seriously. Do you still feel as though you would stand a better chance of influencing policy from within government? (Ms. Morton ran for the B.C. Greens last year, but lost to the NDP incumbent.)

“No. I’m a good field scientist. I’m one of the very, very few in the beginning who really saw this problem, and I have now seen it through, so I think I have a very important role in remaining on the grounds of this and watching it.

“But also, I see the constraints. So one of the things I do is I make access-to-information requests, on specific conversations within government, provincial and federal, on certain subjects. You order these conversations, a lot is redacted. [In a lot of] the conversations—not of the politicians—but of the bureaucracy, there is obfuscation.

“The bottom layer is going one direction, senior management is going the opposite direction to promote aquaculture, and always downplay the impact of this industry on wild fish. But now the political layer—so [Fisheries] Minister Bernadette Jordan, and Member of Parliament Terry Beech, her parliamentary secretary—they are going in the same direction as myself and the bottom layer of DFO.

“[After the Cohen Commission], DFO agreed to study a whole bunch of different pathogens. But they never did the official study on sea lice. However, if you look through their records, DFO scientists actually did produce a study in 2018 that said, sea lice have a profound and acute impact on juvenile sockeye. This never appeared in the record of discussions with the First Nations. It doesn’t appear in any documents that DFO has put out.”

Are you starting to feel like there’s a turning point in this fight that you’ve been at for decades now?

“There’s absolutely a turning point. You can just see it in the lawsuit that is ongoing right now. The First Nations, the conservation organizations, the scientists, the minister are all on the same side; the three companies [Mowi, Cermaq, Grieg Seafood] are on the other side. That has never happened before.

“Whenever I’ve taken the industry to court, or taken the minister to court, the minister’s lawyers and the fish farm lawyers are always sitting together and working together on the same side of the issue. But now they’re not. And Mowi, the big company here in British Columbia, they recently lost a lawsuit in Norway that was very similar. The Norwegian government told Mowi they had to reduce their production by six per cent, and so Mowi sued the government. And the day before they went into court here, they lost that case. Their production cycles now are depending on court decisions, which is a pretty unstable business plan.”

The government hasn’t said yet whether industry operators will receive compensation. Are they entitled to that, even though the Cohen Commission had warned that this could be coming, that those farms would have to be phased out, at least by 2020?

“Well, in this moment of COVID, where everybody needs money, I don’t feel these three Norwegian companies really should be on that list, but if that’s what it takes—the value of wild salmon is so much greater both economically, socially for reconciliation, and biologically, that I have to say, ‘Pay ‘em what it takes.’ ”

What lessons, both on an emotional and intellectual level, have you taken with you from having this front-row seat in this fight to save the wild salmon, whether from observing their migratory movements, or their own place within our ecosystem?

“I came to this coast to study whales, and I didn’t really notice salmon at first, but now I view them as one of the most remarkable animals on this planet, because they are so successful at thriving, wherever they go.

“They go out to the open ocean, they collect basically the energy of the sun hitting the ocean, which causes these plankton blooms, and then the fish eat it and they bring it home. And then they defy gravity and they go up these mountains. And when they die, they pour these marine nutrients over these watersheds, which cause the trees to grow more and produce more oxygen and pull more carbon out of our atmosphere. So restoring wild salmon is also dealing with climate change, because we all know how important trees are.

“They are very resilient, but they have a tipping point.”

What sustains you to keep up this fight, especially when there are efforts to intimidate you?

“What keeps me going is that I live on the edge of the wilderness, and I look at the whales and look at the salmon. I’m a grandmother. I have two adorable grandchildren. More than anything, I want them to be able to thrive. I just can’t stop.

“I have wanted to stop too many times. I’m definitely exhausted. It changed my life in ways that I don’t like. I’m not doing what I wanted to do. I don’t have economic security. But when you look at this planet, and you’re in a position where I am, where I know so much, I just really can’t let it go.

“I am so buoyed by the allies around this issue now—the First Nations chiefs, the brilliant scientists, Minister Bernadette Jordan. For the first time in 35 years, I’m in agreement with my government. That is an amazing position to be in. And it does give me hope. We’re very close.”

