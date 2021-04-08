Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

How Ottawa can help ensure more inclusive post-pandemic recovery

By Denise Amyot and Paula Burns       April 8, 2021

We can’t miss the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable recovery by supporting green-skills modules for technical and trades training that would support climate-change adaptation and mitigation in key industries.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, pictured addressing reporters during a pandemic briefing. To ensure we maximize the benefits of federal support, allowances also need to cover training and prior learning assessment and recognition costs. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

With its upcoming budget, the federal government has an opportunity to set in motion a truly resilient recovery for Canada. We believe the foundation of this effort must be helping the many Canadian workers displaced in a job market that was turned upside down by the pandemic. In times like these, the critical role of Canada’s post-secondary system—helping Canadians adapt and develop the skills they need to succeed—becomes more important than ever.

