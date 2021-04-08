How Ottawa can help ensure more inclusive post-pandemic recovery

With its upcoming budget, the federal government has an opportunity to set in motion a truly resilient recovery for Canada. We believe the foundation of this effort must be helping the many Canadian workers displaced in a job market that was turned upside down by the pandemic. In times like these, the critical role of Canada’s post-secondary system—helping Canadians adapt and develop the skills they need to succeed—becomes more important than ever.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.