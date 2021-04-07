Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Iran’s nonexistent nukes

By Gwynne Dyer      April 7, 2021

On a better-run planet, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Rob Malloy, would just declare that all the U.S. sanctions on Iran wrongly put in place by the discredited previous administration are cancelled as of today.

U.S. President Joe Biden, pictured during a visit to Ottawa during his run as vice-president. The U.S. and Iran held talks in Vienna earlier this week to forge a path forward on lifting sanctions and reviving the nuclear deal aimed at limiting uranium enrichment in Iran. The Hill Times file photograph

LONDON, U.K.—First, the good news. The United States and Iran had talks in Vienna on Tuesday, and the nuclear deal they and all the other great powers signed in 2015 is coming back.

