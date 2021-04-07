Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Feature

Ford’s critiques of federal vaccine procurement rebutted by Minister Anand

By Alice Chen      April 7, 2021

Plus, Liberal MPP Michael Coteau is officially seeking federal Liberal nomination and the producers for the next round of federal leaders' debates were recently announced.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, left, responded on CTV to criticism leveled at the vaccine procurement process by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

In response to a condemnation of vaccine procurement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand fired back.

