Ford’s critiques of federal vaccine procurement rebutted by Minister Anand

Plus, Liberal MPP Michael Coteau is officially seeking federal Liberal nomination and the producers for the next round of federal leaders' debates were recently announced.
Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, left, responded on CTV to criticism leveled at the vaccine procurement process by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
In response to a condemnation of vaccine procurement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand fired back.
Maj. Kellie Brennan, the woman who blew the whistle on former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance in February, told Global News that more women will need to be allowed to speak up about their experiences.