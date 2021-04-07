Don’t let past progress on fighting TB unravel in the face of COVID-19

Tuberculosis (TB), despite being preventable and curable, was the world’s leading infectious disease killer before the pandemic, which has only gotten worse this past year and will further worsen without counter measures. In 2019 alone, 1.4 million people—that included 230,000 children—had died of TB. TB is becoming more fatal and difficult to treat with available drugs because of its growing resistance to it. In Canada, there are 290 times more TB patients in Inuit communities than in non-Indigenous communities due to poor policy implementations. Resources that were normally used to fight TB have been diverted to respond COVID-19 making it more difficult to diagnose TB and harder for TB patients to have access to essential health care.