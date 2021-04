Regardless of COVID-19, the federal government needs to go beyond rhetoric and marshal a national consensus to get a lot tougher on hateful behaviour.

The climate of anti-Asian antagonism has been fed by political figures criticizing Beijing’s early handling of the outbreak, in particular by former president Donald Trump, who has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” as part of his effort to deflect blame for his own mishandling of the pandemic when it first broke out in the U.S.