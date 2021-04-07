‘It’s about time we started to push back’: Conservative Alberta MPs support beleaguered energy war room

Despite a string of controversies since its December 2019 launch, Conservative Alberta MPs say the province’s energy war room is an important support and voice for the energy sector.

The Canadian Energy Centre’s website describes its mandate as being in place “to promote Canada as a supplier of choice for the world’s growing demand for responsibly produced energy.”

To that end, it’s received millions of dollars of funding from the Alberta provincial government. While its original annual budget was $30-million, it was cut by 90 per cent in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tabled 2021 budget for Alberta noting a continued reduction to just $12-million annually, the government told CBC News.

Over its run, the centre has made headlines for having initial logos that were found to be already in use, and for having a social media presence whose tone “did not meet CEC’s standard for public discourse,” according to an apology from the centre’s CEO. Most recently, the centre received mixed press for its stand on Netflix’s Bigfoot Family movie, with the organization decrying the children’s film for villainizing energy workers and telling lies about the oil industry.

However, support is still strong for the war room among Conservative Alberta MPs and organizations.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.) supports the centre and said in an email statement to follow-up questions that its mandate to support Alberta’s energy industry “is something that should unite all Albertans. Its work has no bearing whatsoever on the Conservative Party of Canada.”

“It’s about supporting one of the most vital sectors in the Canadian economy that employs hundreds of thousands of Canadians,” he said in an interview with The Hill Times.

Ron Liepert, Conservative MP for Calgary Signal Hill, Alta, said it’s about time there was a voice for the sector, and that he wished more Canadians in central Canada would speak up for the importance of the energy industry.

“The environmental lobby groups have done a much better job communicating than we have, and it’s about time we started to push back,” he continued. Mr. Liepert also noted that the more avenues there are to get the message out, the better.

Similarly, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, a group that advocates for oil and natural gas, said in an email that it hopes the Canadian Energy Centre can continue to find its place in the energy conversation.

On a more critical bent, NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona, Alta.), who is the province’s sole non-Tory MP, said that while the oil and gas sector is important, the war room itself is “dumb.”

“I know that’s not a very nuanced answer, but it’s one of the most absurd things to see,” she added, pointing to the war room as a waste of funds that could be directed towards things like post-secondary education and health as well as the fact that it makes Albertans “laughing stocks” with news coverage that she said has centred around mocking it.

She said the war room signals an inability or disinterest in diversifying the energy economy, ignoring the opportunities that exist for having a strong oil and gas sector and a strong renewable sector.

For the industry overall, David Yager, an energy analyst and oil and gas writer, said that the war room isn’t likely to change public perception of the industry for those who are already determined to look down on it.

“When you’re already in the [supposed] sub-basement of human morality, what [else] could you do to the oil and gas industry to make things worse?” he said.

While he couldn’t comment on how effective the energy centre has been, he did note that if it contributed at all to boosting prices, it would pay for its budget “many times over.”

Mr. Cooper said he sees it as more of a single tool in the box and not a panacea for supporting the industry. Overall, he said that it’s a net positive for the oil industry.

Mr. Liepert said he feels similarly that any opportunity to educate people about the importance of the energy industry is the “right thing to do.”

“We cannot have too many different strong spokespeople for this industry,” he added.

University of Western Ontario energy policy professor Adam Fremeth said that there’s a “dearth of facts” in Canada on the energy sector, and that any information that can be generated by governments is a benefit. Specifically, he said that it gives a stronger fact base for decision makers.

The Alberta oilsands have also been unfairly targeted, Mr. Yager said in an email response to follow-up questions. He raised issues like tanker bans, which became law in the 42nd Parliament with Bill C-48, that have limited the country’s ability, and by extension Alberta’s ability, to export crude oil off of British Columbia’s north coast.

“If oil tankers are unsafe for environmental reasons, why do international suppliers like Saudi Arabia and other countries with questionable human rights and environmental protection legislation supply Quebec with oil down the St. Lawrence River every day?” he wrote.

Another reason the industry may be struggling, according to Robert Evans, professor emeritus of engineering at the University of British Columbia, is that the world is moving towards climate-friendly options like electric cars. While he noted there would likely still be a need for petroleum-based fuels for a long time, he also said a larger move to electric vehicles would make a huge impact on the sector. He added that “the folks in the oilsands will find it even tougher to compete, I would think, because people will want to use the lightest crude with the lowest emissions.”

The exact environmental impacts of oilsands gas production are somewhat a point of contention. Mr. Cooper pointed to a 2014 California Environmental Protection Agency study that pinpointed the dirtiest oil in North America as coming from Los Angeles. Another Natural Resources Canada report he provided found that greenhouse gas emissions per barrel produced in the oilsands had dropped by 36 per cent as a result of technological upgrades.

Ms. McPherson acknowledged these improvements, praising the industry for doing a good job. But, she also said that she doesn’t think it’s fair to say “that this is the cleanest oil and gas in the world.”

A 2020 Pembina Institute report found the life cycle carbon dioxide emissions per barrel of crude from the Canadian oilsands came in anywhere from 621 to 736 kilograms, significantly above the North American weighted average of 541 kilograms.

However, Mr. Yager, citing a Canadian Energy Centre report, said that flaring—meaning the controlled burning of waste gases resulting in greenhouse gas emissions—was much lower in Canada compared to other countries. It came in at 22nd out of 30 in this category, as compared to other major countries that produced petroleum.

Another boon for the industry, Mr. Yager said, are the ethical production practices in Canada. He said the Alberta energy industry cares about safety, the environment, social programs, and operates with full transparency.

Ms. McPherson agreed with this but raised the point that “we should be held to a higher standard on some of these things than countries that have atrocious human rights records.”

Mr. Liepert raised the issue of environmental lobby groups targeting the energy sector. Mr. Cooper said that it is “well established that foreign entities have been interfering … to undermine Canada’s energy sector.”

As an example, he pointed towards a 2008 “Tar Sands Campaign” that brought together advocacy groups from Europe, the U.S., and Canada to campaign against Alberta’s oilsands.

However, Ms. McPherson called the idea that there is a legion of well-funded groups targeting Alberta energy a “convenient myth.” While there are environmental NGOs targeting the oilsands, she said, based on her experience working for NGOs prior to entering politics, the well-funded ones are few and far between.

“I find it funny to hear massive, extraordinarily wealthy multinational companies engaged in oil and gas speaking about how hard it must be to be attacked by wealthy NGOs,” she said.

Mr. Yager said the oil industry can be targeted without consequence.

“You can pretty well say anything you want about oil … you can trash oil companies, you can trash oil workers, you can trash oil-producing provinces, and there are no checks and balances anymore,” he said.

Returning to the Bigfoot Family movie, he noted that the film centred around an evil oil executive who kidnaps the good guys, whose workers attempt to murder them, and who focuses on bombing a valley to get petroleum.

“The cancel culture, the woke generation, when you say awful things about anything, there seems to be some public outrage. But except for oil because there’s no limit.”

The question he raises then is “can you write absolutely salacious bullshit about oil with impunity?”

In the end, Alberta is one of the top oil-producing regions in the world, and for that Mr. Yager said he feels no qualms.

“We’re not embarrassed. We’re not ashamed. The [Canadian Energy Centre is] sticking up for us.”

