Former PCO clerk says his office had ‘responsibility’ to probe allegations against Vance

Former clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick says his office had a “responsibility” to look into the allegations of sexual misconduct against the chief of defence staff at the time, but its efforts “came to halt” in mid-March of 2018 when it was unable to get further information about the complainant.

As clerk, Mr. Wernick was the most senior bureaucrat at the time when the allegations against now-retired chief of defence staff General Jonathan Vance were brought to the office.

“How would you launch an investigation further from that with an anonymous complainant, no witnesses?” he testified Tuesday before the House Defence Committee. “It would have been inappropriate to just confront the subject of the complaint at that time.”

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Gen. Vance were first brought forward in 2018 to now-former military ombudsman, Gary Walbourne, who notified Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) that he had evidence that could substantiate those claims. Mr. Sajjan testified previously that he himself couldn’t get involved in the process of looking into and following up on the status of the allegations, arguing it would have smacked of political interference.

The allegations eventually made their way to the Privy Council Office, which is responsible for overseeing governor-in-council appointments, which includes Gen. Vance’s post. His deputy at the time, Janine Sherman, was enlisted to look into the matter, but couldn’t get further details on the specifics of the allegations from Mr. Walbourne. The former ombudsman said he couldn’t divulge that information without the consent of the complainant.

Mr. Wernick said that since the circumstances necessitated his office’s involvement, as the allegation concerned a GIC appointee who was the most senior personnel at the head of the organization, the PCO had a responsibility to look into the matter.

“This is a really unique situation because you’re talking about the person at the very, very head of the organization. I would never argue that PCO would get involved in internal matters of the Armed Forces,” he said. “You don’t want that. But because it was the GIC appointee, the executive appointee at the very top of the organization, we did have some responsibility to look into it.”

He drew a parallel with the external workplace review the PCO ordered on the former governor general, Julie Payette, who resigned in the wake of the probe that documented allegations that she created a hostile, toxic environment at Rideau Hall.

“Nobody came forward through the formal processes. But once there were complaints in the media, my successor, Mr. [Ian] Shugart, hired an independent fact-finder and did an investigation of what was going on,” he said. “The difference is there were multiple complainants and multiple witnesses to interview.”

Mr. Wernick noted that while the PCO could not proceed with an investigation, the file was “never closed.” “We decided to leave it open and see if there was a change, whether the ombudsman would reveal more information that would allow us to at least start some kind of fact-finding or the complainant would change her mind about trusting enough to talk to us,” he added.

He said that he only became aware of the specifics of the allegations when it was first reported by Global News in February.

Mr. Wernick’s comments mark the latest in a series of testimonies delving into who was ultimately responsible for ensuring that the allegations against Gen. Vance were thoroughly investigated and dealt with.

The military has been gripped with internal turmoil in the wake of the allegations against Gen. Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, who is also under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. It sparked the recent resignation of one of the most senior female military officers, Lieutenant-Colonel Eleanor Taylor, who said though she wasn’t surprised, she was “sickened by ongoing investigations of sexual misconduct among our key leaders.” Lt.-Col. Taylor said the allegations that have surfaced thus far only hint at a wider, systemic problem within the military.

Gregory Lick, the current military ombudsman, who appeared alongside Mr. Wernick over Zoom, lambasted MPs across the aisle for “political foot-dragging” and posturing over the government’s handling of the issue. Mr. Lick said the larger issue underscored by the allegations is that complainants lack confidence that any complaints they bring forward will be taken seriously.

“It’s not truly about where it’s brought, it is truly about what confidence that the member has to see that it [the complaint] would be progressed and advanced fairly, that they would have protection from reprisal,” he told the committee.

At the same time, he said, the PCO, as a civilian body, might not have been the appropriate office, saying it would require “quite a deep level of knowledge and understanding of what the military environment is.”

Mr. Lick is among those who have been calling on the government to establish an independent oversight body with investigative powers that is ultimately answerable to Parliament, not the defence minister. The investigations into Gen. Vance and Admiral McDonald are being conducted by the military’s internal investigative arm.

The extent to which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and his cabinet knew about the accusations the now-retired general was facing has been an ongoing point of criticism for the government. It’s raised questions about whether senior political aides should have done more to ensure the allegations were thoroughly dealt with; attempts by opposition parties to call those staffers have been rebuffed by the government. It’s argued that, ultimately, responsibility rests with cabinet ministers, not political staffers.

When pressed last week on whether he was personally aware of the allegations made against Gen. Vance in 2018, Mr. Trudeau bluntly said “No.” He has repeatedly said that he only learned about the substance of the accusations when they were reported in the media. Gen. Vance has denied any impropriety.

Asked whether he thought Mr. Trudeau was aware of those allegations, Mr. Wernick said he had no reason to believe that he was. He noted that the extent of his communications on the issue with the Prime Minister’s Office was with Elder Marques, the prime minister’s senior adviser at the time, who had reached out to him.

Earlier in the day, the committee heard from Mr. Sajjan, who appeared instead of his former chief of staff Zita Astravas. She was responsible for informing Mr. Marques that there were allegations concerning the military’s most senior officer.

He appeared to offer testimony that conflicted with his earlier assertions that he couldn’t look further into the matter involving Gen. Vance. Mr. Sajjan told the committee Tuesday that he “had a number of conversations” with Ms. Astravas about the allegations, including inquiring whether “there was any progress on the allegations.” Mr. Sajjan cited concerns of political interference in explaining why he declined to look at evidence Mr. Walbourne had at the time.

A separate study into the military’s handling of sexual-misconduct allegations is underway at the House Status of Women Committee. It’s scheduled to hear from Christine Wood, who represents the organization It’s Just 700, a group that advocates on behalf of sexual-trauma survivors, on Thursday.

