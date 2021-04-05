Trudeau’s Liberals behind or in toss-ups in 13 of 14 rural ridings that reduced them to minority in 2019, say pollsters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are either behind or in two-way or three-way dead heats in 13 of the 14 rural ridings that reduced them from a majority government in 2015 to a minority in the 2019 election, say pollsters.

Some former Liberal MPs say the governing party cannot win another majority without winning rural Canada.

“Fourteen ridings held by rural caucus members were lost in the 2019 election, directly costing our majority,” said former Liberal MP David Graham, who represented the riding of (Laurentides-Labelle, Que.) from 2015 to 2019, when he lost his seat to Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau.

According to a Liberal source, Mr. Graham stated the same in the first national Liberal caucus meeting after the 2019 election. That meeting was attended by outgoing, re-elected, and newly elected MPs. Mr. Graham did not confirm or deny whether he made the same comment in caucus, in his emailed responses to questions from The Hill Times questions.

In 2015, the Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Liberals came to power with a majority government, winning 184 seats. They were reduced to a minority in 2019 with only 157 seats—13 short of a majority government. In 2019, the Trudeau Liberals lost 14 MPs who were members of the rural caucus.

Of these 14 seats, five are located in Quebec, three in Ontario, three in New Brunswick, one each in Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Conservatives picked up eight of these 14 ridings, the Bloc five, and the NDP one.

The lowest margin by which the Liberal lost one of the 14 ridings was 1.5 per cent, or by 898 votes, in Shefford, Que. The highest margin of victory for the winner was 25.1 per cent, or 9.598 votes in Tobique-Mactaquac, N.B.

A polling model from Nanos Research that combines historic data and recent polls suggests the Liberals are currently leading in only one of those 14 ridings: West Nova, N.S. where they are leading by a margin of seven points or more.

The Bloc is ahead in two— Lac-Saint-Jean, and Remi Masse Avignon—La Mitis—Matane—Matapédia, Que. The Conservatives are leading in two—Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, B.C., and New Brunswick Southwest. The NDP is ahead in St. John’s East, Nfld. and Labrador. The remaining eight are in a statistical dead heat in a two-way or three races, according to the model, which Nanos calls Time Map Modelling.

In interviews with The Hill Times, some pollsters said that the Liberals won those 14 rural ridings in 2015 because of the “Trudeau mania,” a surge of support for Mr. Trudeau personally that had largely diminished by the time of the 2019 election due to the controversies the governing party ran into in its first mandate.

This dampened the enthusiasm of the Liberal voter base, the pollsters said, leading some Liberals to stay home on election day, and the governing party to lose those rural seats. In some ridings that the rural Liberal MPs lost, voter turnout went down by double digits between 2015 and 2019.

“They lost them because of what I’ll say [was] disappointment with the prime minister,” said Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for Nanos Research. “Some of these ridings that the Liberals picked up in 2015, were part of, I’ll call it ‘Trudeau mania.’ When you fast forward to 2019, there was no Trudeau mania, and that’s why a number of them drifted away from the Liberals.”

There’s no one agreed-upon criteria for classifying ridings as rural or urban. About 60 MPs were members of the Liberal rural caucus in the last Parliament, said former Liberal MP Mike Bossio, who represented the rural riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington from 2015 to 2019 and served as chair of the Liberal rural caucus until 2017.

That made the rural caucus the second largest caucus of Liberal MPs at the time, behind only the Ontario Liberal caucus. These MPs either represented ridings that were rural or were predominantly rural.

Traditionally, rural ridings are considered to be part of the Conservative base, while downtown ridings of major urban centres are considered part of the Liberal base.

Political parties tend to focus more attention on urban ridings because they are far more numerous than rural ridings, said former Liberal MP Bob Nault, who represented the riding of Kenora, Ont., for five-terms.

Eighty per cent of the Canadian population lives in urban areas, only 20 per cent in rural areas, according to Statistics Canada, and riding boundaries are drawn roughly by population.

Nonetheless, the Liberal Party must understand that it cannot win a majority without winning part of rural Canada, said Mr. Nault.

Mr. Nault said he does not believe the party has a rural strategy in place that will help it win more seats in rural Canada.

“You can’t win a majority without rural Canada,” said Mr. Nault, who served as a cabinet minister in the Jean Chrétien cabinet.

“If you want a majority government, you can’t just rely on the cities, unless you think you’re gonna win every seat in urban Canada, in the cities, but that generally doesn’t happen.”

He said that Mr. Trudeau has not yet articulated his vision for rural Canada in his six years as prime minister. To win the rural seats back in the next election, Mr. Nault said, the government needs to ensure that it delivers more on issues like broadband internet access, economic opportunity, infrastructure, and healthcare.

“With all due respect to Justin Trudeau, I’ve never heard him give a rural speech about rural Canada and what it’s like, and why it’s important to Canada,” said Mr. Nault who is not going to run in the next election. “We have all the natural resources, where do you think they come from? Now, where do you think wood comes from? My backyard. Where do you think mining products come from? My backyard, where I live. So, we need to be much more aggressive in speaking about why we support rural Canada and its policies that make it a better place to live.”

Mr. Graham, who lost his riding in 2019 and is not planning on running in the next election, said that the Liberals seem to have accepted that rural ridings are part of the Conservative base, and are not making enough effort to establish their base of support to win these ridings back. He said that if the Liberals make a coordinated effort to reach out to rural Canadians back it up with action, they can make significant gains. Mr. Graham also said that the Conservatives are taking the rural Canadians’ support for granted.

“The reality is that the Liberal government has a lot to offer rural Canada, but no government of any colour has considered rural on an even footing with urban in generations,” said Mr. Graham. “While urban Canada will get multi-billion dollar investments in public transit infrastructure, often adding up to $200-million per riding for a single project, all of rural Canada is expected to be happy with a few hundred million dollars for the whole country to help us simply enter the 21st century. [We’re] 20 years behind urban Canada on Internet access, without even beginning to address the regression we have faced on cell phone service.”

He added that “barring an absolutely spectacular self-immolation by the Conservatives,” the Liberals cannot win a majority government unless they make significant gains in rural Canada.

“We cannot win back rural Canada in great numbers until we return the positive relevance of government itself to rural Canada,” said Mr. Graham. “That cannot be done until rural ridings are treated on an equal financial footing to urban ridings, with basic services like ensuring interurban transit routes and at-par telecommunication services guaranteed at equal cost and reliability to the entire country.”

Former Liberal MP Joe Jordan who represented the riding of Leeds-Grenville from 1997 to 2004, said, it will require a “concerted effort” by the party to prove to rural Canadians that they really care about them, and to deliver on the promises they have made to them since coming to power.

“You have to start seeing policy through that rural lens in a very serious and concrete way,” said Mr. Jordan. “People in rural Canada have to see that the government is working as hard for them as they are for urban areas. It’s a value proposition, and you want to be on the right side.”

Mr. Bossio told The Hill Times last week that his riding has historically almost always been a Conservative riding. He said the riding went Conservative again in 2019 in part because some of his supporters were complacent, thinking he had it “in the bag,” and did not show up to vote.

Mr. Bossio won this riding in 2015 by unseating Conservative MP Daryl Kramp by a razor thin margin of 225 votes, or 0.4 per cent of the vote. In 2019, however, he lost to then-Conservative, now Ind. Derek Sloan by a margin of 2,247 or 4.3 per cent of the vote.

Mr. Sloan was kicked out of the Conservative caucus in January and now is sitting as an Independent MP. It remains to be seen if Mr. Sloan will run again and whether the Conservative vote divides in the riding. If that does happen, it will boost Mr. Bossio’s chances of winning the riding. Mr. Bossio declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Mr. Sloan’s ongoing issues with the Conservative Party.

Mr. Bossio said that the Liberal Party recognizes that it cannot win a majority without winning both urban and rural ridings. He said that since his party came to power in 2015, the government has spent billions of dollars in rural areas, including $2.25-billion on rural broadband alone.

“This is a government that has paid very much attention to the needs of rural Canada, unlike any government in living memory,” said Mr. Bossio.

Earl Washburn, senior analyst with Ekos Research Associates, agreed with Mr. Nanos that the Liberals won rural seats in non-traditional Liberal areas because of “Trudeau mania 2.0.” He said in recent years, the suburban areas have been turning red as younger people move there, but the rural population is becoming even more Conservative, chiefly in reaction to the growth of identity politics.

Mr. Washburn said that if an election were to be held now, the Liberals would get almost the same result in rural areas as in 2019. He said that based on the current political scenario, Liberals have better chances of winning more seats in suburban areas than in rural.

“They [Liberals] will need to pick up a few rural seats for sure, but if I were advising them, I would be mostly targeting suburban and exurban ridings,” said Mr. Washburn. “I still think most of the rural seats they won in 2015 but lost in 2019 aren’t likely to be won back without another wave election or very good local candidates.”

