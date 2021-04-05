NDP makes an inexplicably soft pitch

A good fundraising letter starts off with an emotional bang, basically hooking the donor’s interest, compelling him or her to keep reading the letter to the very end.

After regaling the donor with tales of his downtime routine, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh notes: 'I have some good news. Thanks to the generous donations of New Democrats all over the country we have eliminated our 2019 election debt and are starting 2021 on sound financial footing.'