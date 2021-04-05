Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards to honour Atwood, Carrier, Gray, Joyal and O’Reilly 

The Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards for 2020 will honour some big-name writers, personalities, and cultural philanthropists later this month in a virtual tribute, including internationally acclaimed poet, novelist, literary critic, and essayist Margaret Atwood; novelist and author Roch Carrier; historian, author, and biographer Charlotte Gray; former senator, art collector, and philanthropist Serge Joyal; and broadcast producer and radio personality Terry O’Reilly. The 30-minute awards ceremony, created to recognize “remarkable Canadians who made an outstanding contribution to the creation and promotion of our country’s culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge,” will be on April 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on The ceremony will be on the Library and Archives Canada’s English YouTube and French YouTube channels.