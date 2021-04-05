Government must step in to save aviation industry

Travel restrictions to mitigate the risks from COVID-19 have been in place for more than a year. It has also been a year since our pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, and other valuable aviation workers have been out of their jobs. On March 24, 2020, Canada’s former finance minister Bill Morneau told Canadians that the government “will work with the various sectors to ensure that they have access to the funds needed during this crisis. That will certainly be the case for the aerospace industry.” Here we are, on April 5, 2021 and the industry is still waiting for access to these funds, supposedly due to never-ending negotiations with airlines. The government has tried to pass off the existing supports for business as sufficient for the aviation sector, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.