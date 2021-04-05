China sanctioned a House of Commons committee—now what? 

No one seems to know how the sanctions on the human rights subcommittee will be enforced—including the Chinese embassy.
Liberal MP Peter Fonseca is the chair of the House subcommittee on human rights. He is—probably—now under Chinese sanctions, though it's not precisely clear to whom those restrictions on travel and business will be applied. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The Chinese government has sanctioned a House of Commons subcommittee, and no one seems to know precisely what that means.
