A change is going to come

OTTAWA—Don’t talk about racism. It’s a sign that there may be an election close. Many racist acts have occurred in Quebec recently and almost all of those acts have been loudly defended or completely dismissed by its government. Matthew Fry Jacobson is a historian and professor at Yale, and he says “racism is a theory of who is who, who belongs and who does not, of who deserves what and who is capable of what.” Here are some heart-breaking incidents of racism in Quebec: the deaths of Mireille Ndjomouo and Joyce Echaquan due to racism in health care; the numerous health-care job postings for whites only in the province; the minister of health implying that Inuit are all on drugs or drunk so shouldn’t be allowed to accompany their children on medivac flights, to name just a few.