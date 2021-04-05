O’Regan to deliver opening remarks at Pearson Centre’s ‘The Change Conference: Planning for an Unpredictable Future’ on April 7

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, pictured, will deliver opening remarks at 'The Change Conference: Planning for the Unpredictable Future,' hosted by the Pearson Centre over six days in April (April 7, April 8, April 13, April 15, April 20, and April 21). Other speakers include Transport Minister Omar Alghabra; the Prime Minister's Special Adviser for the Prairies Jim Carr; ISG Senators Frances Lankin and Julie Miville-Deschene; Green Party Leader Annamie Paul; and former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz.