Patriarchy kills women; like racism, it’s systemic and systematic

Gender-based violence is normalized because the systems that govern behaviour, power, income, etc., are oriented to ensure male supremacy, which is powered by male dominance, which leads to violence.

On Tuesday, March 23, Rebekah Love Harry became Quebec’s seventh femicide victim in as many weeks, as the rate of domestic violence increases the longer the pandemic goes on. Bekki was my youngest first cousin and I will miss her dearly, writes Erica Ifill.