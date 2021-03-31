New contract for freelance interpreters slated for April release

The BOIE was recently told 40 per cent of committee witnesses have received House-provided microphone headsets, distributed as part of efforts to mitigate the risk to interpreters, in time for their testimony.

As part of efforts to mitigate risks to Hill interpreters, noise-limiting interpretation consoles have been installed in booths in all 17 committee rooms and two multi-purpose rooms, with two booths added to all committee rooms (and three in the House Chamber) to allow for physical distancing amid COVID-19.