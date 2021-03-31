Forewarned, forearmed: to be prepared is half the victory against the next pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how ruefully unprepared we were. However, we must forgo the blame game. We must make sure we learned the lessons, have in hand what is needed, and protect those at risk. How a society treats its most vulnerable is the measure of its humanity. In the aftermath, we see clearly that Canada needs its own vaccine industry and production facilities. We must invest in a concerted fashion to ensure that this endeavour is met with success and supports our country’s needs and others.