‘They have interfered with the privileges of Parliament’: Foreign Affairs Committee calls on Global Affairs to provide non-redacted documents

MPs are once again calling for government documents requested by a House committee to not be blacked out in advance.

For its study on arms exports, MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee supported a motion to have Global Affairs submit documents on behalf of itself, the office of the foreign affairs minister, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Privy Council Office regarding arms exports permits to Turkey. The motion, which passed on Oct. 29, 2020, called for the documents to be provided to the committee without redactions except for issues of cabinet confidence.

In its response to the committee, Global Affairs said it has “applied the principle of transparency to the greatest extent possible.” In a letter, the department’s deputy minister Marta Morgan told the Foreign Affairs Committee clerk that redactions include “only information for which disclosure would be injurious to the conduct of international affairs, defence, and third-party competitive positions.” She also wrote that Global Affairs has waived “most solicitor-client privilege,” as well as encouraged third parties to allow Global Affairs to release as much information to the committee “as possible.”

The motion, which was initially moved by NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.), called for the documents to be given to the committee in 30 days, but it was later amended by Liberal MP Rob Oliphant (Don Valley West, Ont.), parliamentary secretary to the foreign affairs minister, to be available in 60 days.

Documents first began to arrive to the committee, in instalments, on Dec. 21, 2020, Colleen Calvert, executive director of cabinet and parliamentary affairs at Global Affairs, wrote in a Feb. 16 letter to the committee clerk.

When the committee met in camera on March 13 with Philippe Dufresne, the House of Commons law clerk and parliamentary counsel, it passed a motion to “reiterate the committee’s continued right to be granted unfettered access to the unredacted documents upon request to officials at Global Affairs Canada.”

Mr. Harris said he was “more than disappointed” with the pre-redaction of the documents.

“They failed to provide the documents that were ordered under the rules of the House … we feel that they have interfered with the privileges of Parliament,” he said, noting that the committee decided to release the documents publicly as Global Affairs had treated their redactions similar to a document requested by a member of the public under the Access to Information Act.

“We are not satisfied at all that they’ve made proper efforts to comply with the order for production of documents,” he said, adding though that the documents do have “sufficient information” that allows the committee to proceed with the study.

Mr. Harris said the committee is considering what further steps need to be taken to get unredacted documents.

So far, Global Affairs has provided 403 pages of partially redacted documents to the committee. Ms. Morgan said the initial search by Global Affairs had yielded more than 3,000 pages of “additional materials,” which she said are mostly emails. Ms. Calvert said in a February letter that the remaining documents should be given to the committee in two instalments—one on March 21 and the other in early April. Mr. Harris said the committee has yet to be given the documents that were promised on March 21.

Asked why Global Affairs didn’t provide unredacted documents to the committee, a spokesperson for the department said it was “mindful of the fact that the specific details are protected information.”

It isn’t the first time in this session that MPs have raised their displeasure with government documents being given to House committees with redactions.

Opposition MPs have previously criticized the redactions by the government to documents given to the House Finance Committee as part of its study of the government’s decision to award WE Charity oversight of a since-scrapped student-service program. The committee had instructed that the documents be submitted without redactions and that Mr. Dufresne would perform the redactions. Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, who is currently on medical leave, said the redactions related to privacy and cabinet confidence.

In an internal letter, Mr. Dufresne raised his concern about the redactions, which was reported by iPolitics. He said that the House of Commons was the body that should be deciding what is an acceptable reason to redact information. Mr. Dufresne added that the authority of the committees takes precedence over the authority of the departments. The government later agreed to send unredacted documents to Mr. Dufresne.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, said while there are valid reasons for Global Affairs to want some information redacted, such as information that may compromise international relations or national security, it should be the law clerk and the committees that are doing the redacting.

He said the law clerk’s decisions on the redaction could be adjudicated in federal court by the government if necessary.

“Reversing that onus is very important,” he said, suggesting that having a non-partisan officer decide on what needs to be redacted will result in more information being available.

“The person doing the redactions should be an independent, non-partisan person who doesn’t have conflicts of interest that government officials have—knowing that the minister wants the information hidden from the public,” Mr. Conacher said.

Mr. Conacher said the House law clerk should take the government to court to challenge the redactions if not in charge of the process.

“In a minority [Parliament] situation, the opposition can push this more and they should push it more and more often,” he said.

Mr. Conacher noted that the issue isn’t a new one as it occurred under the Harper government as well.

Committee looking at Canada’s arms export regime

The committee’s study on arms exports has a focus on Turkey as it was brought forward by Mr. Harris while the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict was ongoing. It is alleged that Azerbaijan was using Turkish drones with Canadian-made technology in its conflict with Armenia in 2020.

Despite Canada having a pause on its arms shipments to Turkey since October 2019, it granted permits for targeting devices that are made by Burlington, Ont.’s L3Harris Wescam. The Globe and Mail reported that the targeting device was used in some Turkish drones that were deployed during the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

The partially redacted documents, the Globe reported, reveal that Turkey was pressing Canada to give an exemption to the arms sale ban for the targeting devices that Ankara said would be used to protect civilians in northwestern Syria.

The study has only had two meetings since it was agreed to in late October, which includes the in-camera meeting with Mr. Dufresne.

“It is still urgent for us to do this,” Mr. Harris said. “I am very disappointed that it has taken so long and I don’t think it has been necessary for us to take so long because we should have had those documents earlier.”

In the first meeting last December, the committee heard from arms control advocates who argued that there is a need for an independent and impartial arms export control agency.

Peggy Mason, president of the Rideau Institute, told the committee that Global Affairs has “an obvious conflict of interest,” as it is trying to enable arms sales while at the same time adhering to international obligations that prevent their sales.

Arms exports have been a politically sensitive area for the government with allegations that light armoured vehicles (LAVs) being exported from Canada to Saudi Arabia have been used in the catastrophic Yemen war. A review by Global Affairs found no evidence that Canadian-made equipment was being used in any human rights abuses. A group of anti-war protestors blocked railway tracks on March 26 near the General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada factory in London, Ont., where the LAVs are made.

Committee work has slowed as MPs have debated an NDP motion which seeks to have the committee recognize that “due to failures by the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines for Canadians through national manufacturing and international procurement, Canada is the only G7 country accessing vaccines through COVAX,” as well as recognizing that “this failure by the government to secure domestic supply makes Canadians more vulnerable to dangerous variants and extends the detrimental global economic impacts of COVID-19 by delaying vaccinations to high-risk people in poor countries.”

Since the motion was moved on Feb. 18, some of the meetings have been filibustered by Liberal members seeking to amend the motion and to remove mention of the government failing to “secure domestic supply.”

During the committee’s March 23 meeting, a work plan on its study of arms exports was adopted, as was a plan for the continuing study into “vulnerabilities created and exacerbated” by the pandemic.

The committee will meet next on March 31 to discuss sanctions imposed by the Chinese government on Canada.

