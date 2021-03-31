BOIE gives OK for MPs to mail constituents abroad, slate of new post-election transition measures

The new post-election measures include giving departing MPs the option to buy the House-provided mobile device they’ve been using at ‘fair market value.’
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, left, Conservative House Leader Gerard Deltell, NDP House Leader Peter Julian, and Bloc Whip Claude DeBellefeuille, are all members of the BOIE. Chaired by House Speaker Anthony Rota (unpictured), it also currently includes Liberal Whip Mark Holland, Liberal Deputy Whip Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Liberal Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and Conservative Whip Blake Richards. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade, Cynthia Münster, and photograph courtesy of Twitter
Members of Parliament are now able to send mailings to constituents living abroad, one of a series of rule changes recently approved by the House Board of Internal Economy.
The BOIE was recently told 40 per cent of committee witnesses have received House-provided microphone headsets, distributed as part of efforts to mitigate the risk to interpreters, in time for their testimony.
The Conservative Party is losing the battle for women voters—badly, according to some polls. The party can do better, and Erin O'Toole is trying to drag it in the right direction, say a Conservative MP and strategist.
‘The minister who knows very little’: Opposition MPs questioned why the Government House Leader was appearing to answer questions on the WE scandal when he wasn’t involved in discussions around the since-cancelled govern
NDP MP Heather McPherson says while the $8-million pledge to extend its partnership with The Canadian Press is 'great,' it’s a pittance relative to the revenue that Facebook collects from digital advertising.