In the near future, voters’ score sheets are likely to be mainly shaped by their reading of their leaders’ responses to the pandemic. It’s impossible to say how the Liberals will fare once the verdict arrives.

The country is going to be in need of leadership nationally, whether by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, or someone else. Turning points are trite, but Canada is at an historic crossroads as it prepares to move beyond the pandemic, writes Les Whittington.