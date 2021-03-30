Photo of the Day

Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
March 30, 2021
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured March 30, 2021, leaves the Sir John A. Macdonald Building, after addressing reporters. He announced Canada is expected to receive five million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by June, earlier than expected. The news came as the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine hit another snag. Federal health officials and the advisory panel on immunization jointly recommended suspending its use for people under the age of 55, pending a new risk-benefit assessment. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Fight to save proposed Line 5 shutdown needs Team Canada approach, provinces say

News|By Samantha Wright Allen 6:31 PM ET
Michigan has threatened to shut down Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline, which provincial energy ministers say would have ‘devastating’ impact.

Women have spurned Conservatives during COVID; party must put appeal to them ‘in the front window,’ say politicos

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The Conservative Party is losing the battle for women voters—badly, according to some polls. The party can do better, and Erin O'Toole is trying to drag it in the right direction, say a Conservative MP and strategist.

Rodriguez defends move to block political-staffer summons, says PMO aide ‘not involved’ in WE Charity approval

‘The minister who knows very little’: Opposition MPs questioned why the Government House Leader was appearing to answer questions on the WE scandal when he wasn’t involved in discussions around the since-cancelled govern

Facebook Canada suggests it reserves right to ‘exit the market’ if faced with ‘unworkable’ bill on paying for news

News|By Beatrice Paez
NDP MP Heather McPherson says while the $8-million pledge to extend its partnership with The Canadian Press is 'great,' it’s a pittance relative to the revenue that Facebook collects from digital advertising.

Time between pandemics might shrink, and feds must redefine health security, say influenza, intelligence experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
Climate change, urbanization and global travel are all contributing factors to the emergence and spread of pandemics around the world. Canada needs to gear up.

Inside Grit caucus: Trudeau ‘emphatic’ no spring election unless opposition parties trigger one, say Liberal MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
A spring election is off the table because of COVID variants, the vaccine rollout still in its initial phase, and the possibility of a third wave hitting Canada in the coming weeks, Liberal MPs told The Hill Times.

Following ‘scathing’ AG report, Canadians still looking for answers about pandemic preparedness, says MP, experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
The auditor general's office found that the Global Public Health Intelligence Network did not provide an early warning about the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Crunch coming for Liberals’ stacked legislative agenda

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government will have to pick its priorities in the House, with the summer break on the horizon.

Conservatives face tougher political terrain in push to convince voters party can deliver on climate action, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
The only way for the party to combat that perception that it's not serious about tackling climate change is to deliver a credible alternative, says Conservative strategist Yaroslav Baran.
