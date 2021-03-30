Photo of the Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured March 30, 2021, leaves the Sir John A. Macdonald Building, after addressing reporters. He announced Canada is expected to receive five million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by June, earlier than expected. The news came as the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine hit another snag. Federal health officials and the advisory panel on immunization jointly recommended suspending its use for people under the age of 55, pending a new risk-benefit assessment.