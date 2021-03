Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is expected to receive five million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The government has ordered 44 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine and is expected to receive 40 million doses from Pfizer. It has the option to order up to 76 million doses from Pfizer. Canada also ordered 20 million from AstraZeneca. Overall, through the vaccine deals signed, including for those yet to be approved, Canada has ordered up to 400 million doses.