Why Canadians need to take digital disinformation seriously

On March 20, rallies to protest COVID-19 restrictions were organized worldwide. Several of these so-called “freedom rallies” took place in Canada, including in Calgary, London, Victoria, and Vancouver. The previous weekend, thousands took to the streets in Montreal to protest lockdown measures that have been put in place by the Quebec government. Many held signs that indicated they had fallen for disinformation campaigns and wild conspiracy theories that have been circulating online since the start of the pandemic.