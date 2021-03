‘The minister who knows very little’: Opposition MPs questioned why the Government House Leader was appearing to answer questions on the WE scandal when he wasn’t involved in discussions around the since-cancelled government student grant.

On Monday Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, pictured in March 2020, appeared before the House Ethics Committee as it studies conflicts of interest related to government lobbying and pandemic spending. The committee had called Rick Theis, a top aide at the Prime Minister’s Office, to testify, but Mr. Rodriguez said ministers must answer for the government.