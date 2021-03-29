Maple syrup-boiled eggs, anyone? Former Conservative MP Miller serves up a hot and tasty tip

Plus, two former prime ministers got their COVID-19 vaccine jabs last week, and there are some changes involving a couple of familiar faces in Hill media circles.
Conservative MP Ben Lobb, pictured at left with his partner Sam, visited former Conservative MP Larry Miller, pictured at right with his partner Darlene, last week to get a taste of his local maple syrup. Mr. Miller said it was a 'great surprise' that allowed Mr. Lobb's boys to ride in a 'side by side.' Photograph courtesy of Larry Miller's Twitter
Former Conservative MP LarryMiller says he’s wrapped up another batch of maple syrup this month, just in case you want to know.
A spring election is off the table because of COVID variants, the vaccine rollout still in its initial phase, and the possibility of a third wave hitting Canada in the coming weeks, Liberal MPs told The Hill Times.
The Conservative Party is losing the battle for women voters—badly, according to some polls. The party can do better, and Erin O'Toole is trying to drag it in the right direction, say a Conservative MP and strategist.