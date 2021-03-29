Inside Grit caucus: Trudeau ‘emphatic’ no spring election unless opposition parties trigger one, say Liberal MPs

Barring a major surprise from opposition parties, a potential spring election is now off the table on the upcoming budget because of the spread of COVID variants in Canada, the slow and sluggish vaccination rollout, and the possibility of a third wave hitting Canada in the coming weeks, according to last week’s national Liberal caucus meeting discussions.

“What can be said conclusively is that the speculation around spring has really calmed down, unless there’s a slip-up in the House of Commons where if [enough] people aren’t there to vote or because of these procedural things that can happen by accident,” said one Liberal MP in an interview with The Hill Times, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) remarks on March 24 in a virtual caucus meeting.

In interviews last week, Liberal MPs, who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis because caucus discussions are confidential, said Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the issue at the start of last week’s regular Wednesday caucus meeting where he updated caucus members about the state of COVID-19 in the country, a potential of a third wave, and the vaccine rollout. MPs said Mr. Trudeau did not specifically talk about an election, but the message from his remarks about the state of the pandemic, the government’s work to vaccinate Canadians, and the sacrifices that Canadians have been making to deal with the challenges, all made it clear not to expect a spring election, unless the opposition parties try to trigger one.

One source said Mr. Trudeau talked about all these issues unprompted because of the ongoing speculation about a potential spring election on the next budget which will be released April 19. Also, another source said this issue was addressed because some caucus members wanted a discussion on the pros and cons of the possibility of a potential election on the budget.

“He was emphatic with the caveat that we acknowledge that we don’t control all the levers of when an election would be,” the source said. “So we only control what we control. We don’t control what others control and there is a full acknowledgment of that.”

Sources also said that Mr. Trudeau and the other leadership team have been clear that if the opposition parties defeated the government, the Liberals will be ready.

“If something were to happen, we’d be ready,” the MP said. “There was no question around that we’d be ready to face any election even if it were held tomorrow. But we don’t see it as something that Canadians do want.”

A second source also confirmed that Mr. Trudeau was “emphatic” that now is no time to go to the polls when the country is still dealing with the deadly pandemic and a slow vaccine rollout. This source assessed that there’s a 60-40 divide between those who don’t want a spring election and those who want an early election. The 40 per cent who reportedly want an election are apparently frustrated with the opposition parties’ “overly confrontational” approach in committees and in the House, hindering the government’s legislative agenda. They think the party should capitalize on its goodwill in the polls, which it gained though the handling of the pandemic.

But the 60 per cent against going to the polls this spring are apparently adamant that the election should happen once the vaccination process is complete and the pandemic is under control. Also, they argue that the polling numbers look good right now, but things could change dramatically if there are further problems with the supply of vaccines in the midst of the election campaign, or a third wave erupts, or something untoward happens that no one is thinking about right now. In this case, it could mean another minority for the Liberals with fewer seats than they have now, or losing the election altogether to an opposition party. Two provinces—New Brunswick and British Columbia—had had minority governments at the start of the pandemic but called elections last year and successfully won majority governments. Saskatchewan already had a majority government and the incumbent government was re-elected with another majority last year. The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals also converted their minority into a slim majority government on March 27.

“The only people who constantly think there should be an election are people who just look at polls,” the second source said. “And they’re just like, ‘Oh, we would do very well.’ Like, you know what, this is ethically wrong. I don’t care even if we were at 90 per cent in the polls, I’d say no.’ I’m pretty sure we’re not and the prime minister was pretty emphatic [no election].”

Currently in the House, there are 154 Liberal MPs, 120 Conservatives, 32 Bloc Québécois, 24 NDP, five Independents and three Green Party MPs. In order to defeat the government the three opposition parties would all need to vote together on a confidence vote, a highly unlikely prospect because of the pandemic, and the current national polling numbers are in favour of the Liberals. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) has already announced publicly that his party does not want an election until the COVID-19 is over and would not vote against the government. Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) won the party’s top job in August and his team is still in the process of getting ready for the election.

Also, toppling the government could mean a backlash from Canadians. However, both the Liberals and the Conservatives are raising funds accusing each other of planning on triggering an election. According to Canada’s fixed date election law, the next election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2023. But, in a minority government, an election could happen at any time. The average duration of a minority government in Canada is between 18-24 months. But even in a majority government, the fixed date election law allows the incumbent prime minister to request an election whenever he or she wants one.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) said the next federal budget will be tabled on April 19, the first in more than two years, that will provide details how the federal government spent $400-billion in its handling of pandemic and what its plans are for the recovery phase in which $70-billion to $100-billion are expected to be spent.

For months, political insiders have been predicting that the next federal election will be called on the federal budget. Moreover, Mr. Trudeau also told the board of directors of the Liberal Party back in December that it “looks like” the next election would happen in the spring.

But the pandemic is still here and the vaccine rollout has been slow. As of March 25, there were a total of 946,370 cases of COVID-19 across the country and had resulted in the deaths of 22,759 Canadians.

In an interview with Peter Mansbridge, former CBC’s The National anchor and now host of The Bridge podcast, Mr. Trudeau denied that he needs a new mandate from Canadians to implement his spending plans outlined in the upcoming federal budget. Mr. Trudeau made this comment in response to a question from Mr. Mansbridge whether he’s “obligated” to call an election because he was elected in 2019 and at that time no one knew that Canada would be dealing with a crisis like COVID-19 or that the government would have to spend extraordinary amounts of money not previously planned.

“We got elected in 2019, with a mandate to keep working on reconciliation, keep working on the vulnerable, keep growing the economy,” said Mr. Trudeau in the March 24 interview. “And this pandemic happened. And, yes, we’ve had to do all sorts of things that weren’t talked about in that election campaign. But there are also things that are true to the leadership and the values and the frame that I’ve put forward. So people are sort of not surprised that, as a government, as Liberals, we said, ‘We’ll have your back and we’ll support you.’ And we did that. So I think people can pretty much understand that faced with this crisis they know the values we’re going to have.”

Mr. Trudeau said he wants to run in the next election and also said minority Parliaments have a limited lifespan.

“The work right now is to get through this pandemic and rebuild the economy,” said Mr. Trudeau. “And you’ve seen a lot of minority Parliaments, you know that they have a certain lifespan. I am hopeful to be able to keep focusing on the pandemic an awful long time. We have folks who keep talking about elections, especially opposition politicians and journalists. I’m going to keep trying to deliver everything I can for Canadians right now, because, like, frankly, people don’t want to be worried about elections. They want to be worried about how they’re going to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

In an interview with The Hill Times, rookie Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, Ont.) declined to discuss last week’s Liberal caucus meeting citing caucus confidentiality, but said the government is focused on managing the pandemic and has no plans to trigger an election. He said the opposition parties will decide if they want to support the budget or vote it down. Mr. Dong also said that his party wants to govern and the main focus is vaccinating all Canadians, but added that if the next election happens in the near future, it will be because of the opposition parties’ delaying tactics in the legislative process in the House and in committees.

“We always try to work out the differences, to get things moving and the key word is moving,” said Mr. Dong. “The Conservatives, I hate to point fingers but right now, there are a lot of things [that] are not moving along, in terms of the legislative process, in a timely fashion to provide support for Canadians. So that’s sort of my other concern, aside from budget.”

Ekos Research president and pollster Franks Graves told The Hill Times that next month’s budget will be important, but the vaccine rollout process will be more significant to the Trudeau government’s overall management of the pandemic and an election.

“It will be important, but secondary to the debate about what we talked about in the past, which is the question of a referendum on how well you handle the pandemic, in general,” said Mr. Graves. “And how well you dealt with the immediate challenges, which is obviously the vaccine, its rollout and keeping Canadians safe during this critical period, until that’s achieved, as we see variants now becoming a dominant threat and something which has the potential to be as bad a problem as anything we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.”

