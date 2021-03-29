Canada must commit to 100 per cent clean electricity

It’s easy in Canada to take electricity for granted. Flip a switch and the light turns on. Yet as we act to address the climate emergency, our relationship with electricity will need to change. Shifting away from burning fossil fuels toward using electricity is a key climate strategy, but we need to ensure that the electricity we use is clean, affordable, and reliable while delivering community benefits. A clean electricity standard works to ensure more clean power is added to the grid with binding targets and timelines.