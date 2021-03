Whatever one might think about Mark Carney and his ambitions, everyone should pay attention to this man. He is definitely a player. And the political stars could align for his candidacy faster than anyone might think.

Mark Carney, pictured on the Hill at a function in 2014. Carney had a big name amongst elites in this country by becoming governor of the Bank of Canada. But when he got the call to run the central bank across the pond, he became the Leonard Cohen of banking. If there is anything Canadians like more than ignoring talent when it lives here, it is lionizing it when it succeeds abroad, writes Michael Harris.