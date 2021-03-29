Who’s going to blink first on Freeland’s budget?

All budget positioning will be the precursor to a likely election and who blinks first may well end up the loser.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured Nov. 23, 2020, will release the federal government's first budget in more than two years on April 19 at 4 p.m. (EDT). Budget preparation is not just about the spending priorities of the government. It is also about crafting a plan that would be election-ready should the opposition parties decide to defeat the government.