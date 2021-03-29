CSC can take best alternative, invest in plant-based crops and farming

Re: “Scandal brewing over feds’ prison farm plan,” (The Hill Times, March 8). I wish to express my concerns as a retiree, a mother and a grandmother about the Correctional Services Canada Penitentiary Farm Programs’ dairy operations and potential goat operation. I’m thankful to learn that the goat operation has been paused. It is both viable and imperative that such operations be transformed into plant based farming which has far greater benefits for inmates’ participation.