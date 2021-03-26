Liberals, NDP near finish line for virtual conventions after Conservatives put theirs to bed

Following ‘a couple sleepless nights in the lead-up’ to the Conservatives’ convention, the Liberals and NDP look to rally supporters at their upcoming virtual events.
After Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole led his party through its policy convention last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured March 19, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, pictured March 24, are next in line. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
With the Conservative convention now wrapped up, the Liberals and NDP will soon get their turn in the political spotlight.
