Conservatives face tougher political terrain in push to convince voters party can deliver on climate action, say experts

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is facing headwinds battling public perception that his party isn’t serious about reining in emissions, a challenge, some experts say, that is unlikely to be easily overcome as he finds himself in a much different political environment.

The Liberals are in a stronger position to question the credibility of the Conservatives’ yet-to-be-unveiled climate plan than they were before the 2019 election, now that they’ve set out a series of measures to get Canada to its 2030 climate target, said Kathryn Harrison, political science professor at the University of British Columbia.

“In previous elections, it was difficult for other parties, but most notably, the Liberals to really take on the Conservatives’ exaggerated claims, because the Liberals themselves had exaggerated claims,” she said. “They will be in a position to go after the Conservative plan in a way they haven’t been before.”

She pointed to Bill C-12, the feds’ climate-accountability legislation that fulfils their 2019 campaign pledge to take a more aggressive approach in curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to set targets for getting to net zero by 2050. Canada needs to be carbon neutral by 2050 in order to help prevent global temperatures from increasing to 1.5 degree Celsius, as called for by the International Panel on Climate Change and as part of its commitment as a signatory to the Paris accord.

“They could commission modelling of both plans themselves, and say, ‘Here’s what ours is projected to achieve, here’s what theirs is projected to achieve, and the costs that would be passed onto households under their regulatory strategy, and you won’t get any money back,’ ” she said, referring to the carbon-pricing policy, the centrepiece of the government’s climate plan. In provinces that don’t have their own carbon price, revenue collected from the fuel charge that is passed onto consumers by industry at the pump, for example, is returned as rebates to tax-filing residents, with 70 per cent of households eligible for a cheque.

The Trudeau government also scored a major political win after the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 majority decision on March 25 ruling its carbon-pricing framework is constitutional. That came on the heels of a drumbeat of unflattering headlines for the Conservatives and Mr. O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) because of the defeat of a policy proposal that, in part, recognized “climate change is real.”

Mr. O’Toole had spent the length of his convention speech attempting to cast the Conservatives as a party ready to embrace change and capable of delivering a “comprehensive,” “serious” climate plan.

Prof. Harrison said the perception of the Conservatives as home to climate skeptics—that opposition parties have and will continue to seize on—could be Mr. O’Toole’s own “albatross.”

Erick Lachapelle, associate professor of political science at Université de Montréal, who specializes in environmental politics, agreed that it could hobble their attempts to convince voters reluctant to vote Liberal again to back them, saying he was surprised by the outcome of the vote—to the extent that the party had nothing to gain from rejecting the proposal.

“I don’t see any strategic value in denying the existence of climate change—it’s offside with the majority of their voting base,” he said. “There is no credible threat from the right, unless you think that the People’s Party poses a threat to your electoral fortunes, then you would need to kind of hedge your bets.”

The People’s Party, under former Conservative leadership contender Maxime Bernier, has consistently dismissed concerns about climate change as “hysteria.” It accounted for just 1.6 per cent of vote, whereas the Conservatives won the popular vote.

Some social conservatives also hold the view that “global warming alarmism” is a tool used by “global elites and the United Nations to advance population control through abortion and sterilization,” according to the The Globe Mail, which referenced Campaign Life Coalition’s position on the resolution. It’s not, and is largely out of step with the rest of the country, said Prof. Lachapelle.

An Ipsos poll in October 2019 suggested that climate change was one of the most salient issues at the ballot boxes, with 29 per cent of respondents ranking it in the top three.

While the ship hasn’t quite “sailed yet” for the Conservatives, he added, those headlines probably hurt the party’s chances in Quebec amongst youth, along with new Canadians, many of whom once hailed from parts of the world that have disproportionately been affected by climate change.

The policy proposal sponsored by the riding association of Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, Que., with its elected representative Jöel Godin as its spokesperson, called in part for recognizing that “climate change is real,” affirming that the party is “willing to act,” and stating members “believe” highly polluting industries should be held accountable and take responsibility for implementing measures to curb emissions.

Many Conservatives have dismissed the proposal’s defeat, contending that the offending portion for some grassroots members wasn’t the recognition of climate change itself, but it was the statements singling out heavy emitters that were seen as hostile to industry.

Yaroslav Baran, managing principal at Earnscliffe Strategy and a Conservative strategist, said the narrative on the vote over the proposal has widely been “mischaracterized,” and its defeat could be linked to the more granular policy details.

“It was a more involved resolution that talked about potentially introducing measures requiring certain industrial sectors to take on more accountability on decarbonization measures,” he said. “When Mr. O’Toole started his speech, one of the first issues he went to, right away, was the environment. … He acknowledged the central importance of climate change; he promised aggressive action on climate change.”

Internal rifts within Conservative Party par for the course

The Conservatives’ widely panned climate plan in 2019 was believed to have cost them the last election, with voters overwhelmingly spreading support among parties that made tackling climate change central to their messaging. Their plan then hinged in large part on a rejection of the federal backstop on pricing carbon, which Mr. O’Toole has promised to repeal, while touting support for green technology and innovation.

Conservative MP Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, B.C.), the party’s environment critic, was unavailable for an interview, but said in an email response, “leader Erin O’Toole has been very clear, climate change is real and the debate is over.”

Mr. O’Toole has repeatedly acknowledged that plan, which resembled what was proposed by the Harper government, cost them two elections. “And I will not allow 338 candidates to defend against the lie from the Liberals that we are a party of climate change deniers,” he told supporters at the convention.

In the lead-up to the convention, some Conservative MPs, told The Toronto Star they were concerned Mr. O’Toole would renege on his promise to run against the carbon price.

Jaime Watt, executive chairman at Navigator and a Conservative strategist, said he “was personally disappointed by the outcome” of the vote, but wasn’t surprised, adding it hasn’t helped counter the perception there’s a rift within the party over addressing climate change.

“I was disappointed that people came to that decision,” he said. “When you try to keep a big tent together, there’s going to be these pressures from time to time, and the leader just has to manage them the best way he or she can.”

Mr. Watt said internecine warfare within parties occupying opposition status is nothing new.

“People are disciplined by power,” he said. “If you’re not in power, it’s very hard, because a lot of you have a lot of ideas on how you get to power. … You always wish that people would be smart enough to figure it out and leave the leader alone.”

Mr. Baran said the only way for the party to combat that perception is to deliver a credible alternative.

“You can pledge all you want that you care about the issue, but if it’s not included in your platform with strong, aggressive, robust policy commitments, then it’s just words. That’s the only way the party can deal with it,” he said.

Even as most Canadians, including Conservatives, accept climate change poses a threat, Prof. Lachapelle said, the proposal’s defeat is “consistent” with the fact that there’s a fringe within the Conservative Party that denies outright climate change is a threat.

Despite scientific consensus, he added, that there’s still a slim subset of the population (about 10 per cent in Canada) who are “skeptical of trending warming temperatures.” Some data from the Université de Montréal suggests that partisans who vote Conservative and deny that climate change poses an existential threat are concentrated in the Prairies.

That was somewhat reflected in the voting results on the proposal. Voting delegates who hailed from Saskatchewan (at 73 per cent), the territories (69 per cent), and Alberta (62 per cent) were most likely to oppose the proposal.

It’s unclear how many delegates overall voted to reject it.

Still, the message sent by the proposal’s defeat by a vocal minority within the broader conservative movement is likely to continue to reverberate.

“That’s a pretty extreme position not to recognize climate change,” said Prof. Lachapelle. “And so to the extent that that’s offside with the majority of the voting public, I do feel like they’re close to closing themselves off.”

