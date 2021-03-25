In majority ruling, top court rules feds’ carbon-pricing scheme constitutional

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled in a 6-3 majority decision that the feds’ national carbon price is on solid constitutional footing, settling the legal debate that has consumed discussions on climate policy.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner found in his decision written for the majority that the government’s effort to set minimum national standards for pricing greenhouse gas emissions rises to the level of national concern, arguing that the provinces’ failure to act or refusal to co-operate to implement stringent measures would have “grave consequences” that would be borne by “extra-provincially across Canada, and around the world.”

“Although this restriction may interfere with a province’s preferred balance between economic and environmental considerations, it is necessary to consider the interests that would be harmed—owing to irreversible consequences for the environment, for human health and safety and for the economy—if Parliament were unable to constitutionally address the matter at a national level,” according to the decision.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, passed in 2018, sets national standards for pricing emissions. It functions as a backstop in four provinces—Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan—that don’t have an equivalent or better framework for pricing carbon emissions.

The ruling on three legal challenges mounted by Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta marks a decisive political victory for the Trudeau government, whose climate plan for getting to net zero by 2050 centres on the policy to set minimum standards nationally for carbon pricing. The feds’ carbon-pricing regime has long been weaponized by conservative governments to accuse the Liberals of imposing an “illegal tax” that wades into their jurisdiction.

The federal government staked its authority on the rarely invoked constitutional clause of “Peace, Order, and Good Government,” or POGG, which states it has the authority to act on “matters of international concern.” It fell on Ottawa to make the case to the court that the issue has “national dimensions so significant” that federal action is necessary, even if the provincial government has responsibilities.

The Ontario and Saskatchewan appellate courts each issued a split decision, ruling the federal backstop was constitutional. Alberta’s appeals court dismissed its constitutionality, calling it a “Trojan horse” that would give Ottawa unfettered authority to encroach into provinces’ jurisdiction when it comes to regulating its natural resources and other policy areas within their traditional purview.

The top court applied a three-part test to its analysis, including looking at whether the scale of the impact on provincial jurisdiction can be reconciled with the distribution of powers under the Constitution.

Justice Wagner wrote that the federal government’s legislation sets a national GHG pricing floor that takes effect only when provinces have failed to provide their own equivalent, noting that they are “free to design” their own system as long as it meets those standards, and as such, only “partially limit[s]” their regulatory authority.

“Emitting provinces retain the ability to legislate, without any federal supervision, in relation to all methods of regulating GHG emissions that do not involve pricing,” according to the decision. “They are free to design any GHG pricing system they choose as long as they meet the federal government’s outcome-based targets.”

British Columbia, for example, is able to set its own regulations because it currently has a higher price on carbon, with its rate scheduled to increase to $45 per tonne from $40 per tonne this April. In 2022, the rate will climb to $50 per tonne.

“In Parliament’s eyes, the relevant mischief is not GHG emissions generally, but rather the effects of failure of some provinces to implement GHG pricing systems or to implement sufficiently stringent pricing systems, and consequential failure to reduce GHG emissions across Canada,” the chief justice wrote.

The government had argued that the scale of the issue demands national action, pointing to international efforts, including the Paris Climate Agreement, which seek to mount a collective response to climate change, given that the consequences for inaction spill over into other borders.

Speaking to reporters, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson (North Vancouver, B.C.) celebrated the ruling, noting the decision affirms scientific consensus that climate change poses an existential threat to humanity.

“I don’t want to be overly partisan today. But I will say this, there should be no debate in this country about whether climate change is real, whether it has an economic cost or presents an economic opportunity,” he said. “We’ve outlined a detailed plan, and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives are offering a big question mark, or perhaps better said, a big magic black box.”

Mr. Wilkinson added that the Conservatives under Mr. O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) appeared to be offering “eerily similar” climate plans offered by his immediate predecessors, including former leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.).

“His party can even bring itself to agree with what the Supreme Court has again acknowledge today that climate change is real,” he added.

His swings at the Conservatives come on the heels of a vote at the Conservative policy convention last week in which party delegates narrowly defeated a resolution in part that acknowledged climate change is real. Mr. O’Toole has repeatedly said that under his leadership, he will present a “comprehensive,” “serious” climate plan, acknowledging that the issue contributed to its electoral defeat in the 2019 election. He has yet to indicate when the plan will be released.

With its constitutionality firmly established, Mr. Wilkinson said, he will be reaching out to provinces “about how we can move forward.”

Threaded throughout the 405-page decision, Justice Wagner acknowledged the existential threat posed by rising temperatures, particularly for Indigenous communities, the Canadian Arctic, and coastal regions.

“It is a threat of the highest order to the country, and indeed to the world,” he wrote for the majority. “This context, on its own, provides some assurances that in the case at bar, Canada is not seeking to invoke the national concern too lightly.”

Supreme Court justices Russell Brown, Malcolm Rowe, and Suzanne Côté offered dissenting opinions. (Justice Côté offered her own partial dissenting opinion.)

In his dissent, Justice Brown rejected the ruling that the government sufficiently demonstrated it doesn’t infringe on provincial authority. “The Act’s entire scheme is premised on provinces having jurisdiction to do precisely what Parliament has presumed to do in the Act—it operates only where provincial authority is not exercised, or not exercised in a manner acceptable to the federal government.”

According to the federal government, the federal framework could account for up to 40 per cent of the emissions it needs to cut to fulfil its obligations under the Paris climate accord. Canada, in concert with 196 other nations, has pledged to curb greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels, by 2030. The country hasn’t ever been able to meet a climate target that it has set since 1992.

The feds have consistently argued that the pricing regime was designed not as a tax-revenue scheme, but is aimed at nudging people to change their behaviour as a way to do their part to rein in emissions. Revenue collected from the fuel charge is supposed to be returned as rebates to most Canadian households, estimated at about 70 per cent. In a report last year, Canada’s parliamentary budget officer projected that a majority of households would receive more than the costs they will absorb from the carbon price.

The legislation mandates that rebates—dubbed the “Climate Action Incentive Payment”—be sent to households in provinces where the federal backstop applies, to keep the program revenue neutral. In December, the government unveiled a plan to significantly increase the levy to deepen emissions cuts, proposing to hike the price by $15 per tonne each year over the next eight years. By 2030, the price per tonne would hit $170. Prior to that announcement, the carbon price had been on pace to increase each year by $10 per tonne, before eventually climbing to $50 per tonne in 2022. As of next year, instead of claiming the rebates through tax filings, payments back to Canadians will be delivered quarterly.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the environment minister’s comments.

The Hill Times