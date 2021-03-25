Budget will set the stage for how well we emerge from the pandemic

We could face the risk of stagnation unless we become a more dynamic, innovative, and productive country.
Once Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has delivered the government’s budget, the government should create an arm’s length body to monitor Canada’s transition to a more productive, greener and equitable economy. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
TORONTO—The federal budget on April 19 will set the stage for how well we emerge from the pandemic and what kind of country we start to build over the next five years.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The Conflict of Interest Code for MPs is overdue for its legislated five-year review—as is the federal Conflict of Interest Act, and the Lobbying Act—a review that appears unlikely to happen in this Parliament.
The party tried to offer a ‘variety’ of visuals throughout the convention, but with shifting public health guidelines, it appeared to opt for a visual presentation that seemed ‘stale,’ says one observer.