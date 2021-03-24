Senator Omidvar’s podcast looks to move the needle on vexing issues

Plus, the Liberal Party president gets acclaimed to a second term and the parliamentary secretaries are moved around.
Independent Senator Ratna Omidvar's podcast Moving the Needle on Wicked Problems has been running since October. It features a variety of speakers talking about how to handle some of the biggest problems of our time. Photograph courtesy of Twitter
Titled Moving the Needle on Wicked Problems, Senator Ratna Omidvar’s podcast cribs its name from the Ontario Senator’s focus on pragmatic solutions.
The Conflict of Interest Code for MPs is overdue for its legislated five-year review—as is the federal Conflict of Interest Act, and the Lobbying Act—a review that appears unlikely to happen in this Parliament.
The military is producing a ‘much more prescriptive’ code of professional military conduct, says Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, which will provide members ‘much more detail’ about what is expected under its values, beyond the exis
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.