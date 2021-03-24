MPs, Senators raise pipelines, Buy American provisions in first meetings with new U.S. Congress

A group of Canadian Parliamentarians held their first meetings with members of the new U.S. Congress last week during which they raised concerns about the future of the Line 5 and Keystone XL pipelines, as well as worries over potential Buy American provisions.

Thirteen MPs and Senators in the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group held 23 virtual meetings with 25 members of Congress of both political stripes in both Chambers from March 15 to 18. In most of the meetings, there were four Canadian politicians and one member of Congress, as well as their staff.

While Parliamentarians typically travel down to Capitol Hill for at least two meetings per year, this batch of meetings was done online for the first time. The delegation was led by co-chairs Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.) and Conservative Senator Michael L. MacDonald (Cape Breton, N.S.).

For the Canadian side, the future of Line 5 and Keystone XL were among the top priorities, as well as concern over protectionist Buy American provisions.

Mr. Easter said the calls were “exceptionally good,” although he noted his preference for in-person meetings.

These marked the first meetings with members of Congress since both U.S. Chambers became Democratic-controlled.

Mr. Easter said Line 5 was raised “fairly extensively,” noting that the MPs and Senators lobbied the members of Congress on the mutual benefits of the project.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Enbridge pipeline be shuttered.

Although U.S. President Joe Biden has already cancelled Keystone XL, fulfilling an election promise, Canadian legislators raised the issue with their American counterparts.

“We still would encourage the Americans to reconsider that,” Mr. Easter said, adding that he would hope it is reconsidered on the basis of combatting climate change.

“That product is going to move. It’s moving by tankers. It’s moving by trucks. Let’s put it in a pipeline that is much safer and [with] less greenhouse gases,” he said.

Mr. Easter said the reception to the Canadian positions was dependent on the individual, but he added there was a lot of agreement, even on contentious issues like Keystone XL.

A group of 21 states are currently suing the Biden administration to stop the cancellation of the pipeline.

Conservative MP Marc Dalton (Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge, B.C.), a vice-chair of the group, said the climate change impact of losing Keystone XL and Line 5 was an “important part” of the argument from the Canadian side.

NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.), who is also a vice-chair, said conversations on Keystone XL went over “like a lead balloon.”

“They’ve moved on from that,” he said, noting that Line 5 was different, as it is an existing pipeline and there needs to be more advocacy and education about it.

Sen. MacDonald said he raised the historic commitment of Canada to supply oil to the U.S., and that with the cancellations, the commitments are being ignored.

He said the meetings serve to be an education process more than a lobbying process.

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.), who participated in four of the meetings, said there was little knowledge of the Line 5 problems on the American side, noting the meetings are useful to raise awareness.

On the threat of Buy American provisions, Mr. McKay said, the lack of willingness for America to operate alone on the world stage was a useful access point.

He said he was “pleasantly surprised” how receptive members of Congress were to a larger message of the economic realities of Buy American provisions.

Mr. Masse said there was a variety of responses when Buy American provisions were raised.

“It is no doubt a challenge to get Canada an exemption or to differentiate ourselves from any other countries,” he said. “That’s a big issue that needs more work on it.”

Buy American provisions have also been raised by Canadian cabinet ministers in virtual meetings with their counterparts.

While the education process continued in the meetings, Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara (Vaughan–Woodbridge, Ont.) said he was impressed with the knowledge that U.S. legislators had about the importance of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship.

“There was a real recognition of just how important the inter-linkages between the two economies are,” he said.

Sen. MacDonald said most Republicans tend to be free traders, and it is the House Democrats that have traditionally been the most protectionist thinking.

Mr. Easter said there traditionally have been more protectionist ideas found on the Democratic side, which he said requires an economic explanation to show the harm of Buy American provisions, regardless of the pro-protectionist politics on the ground.

Mr. McKay said the topics raised by the Americans included the reopening of the Canada-U.S. border.

“They were all very keen on the border reopening,” he said. “More keen than we are.”

Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group co-chair Brian Higgins, who is a Democratic member of the House of Representatives for New York, has encouraged both the U.S. and Canada to develop a plan for reopening the border.

Mr. Higgins and Mr. Easter released a joint statement on March 23 calling on both governments to develop a “synchronized strategy” on the management of the border.

CSG Senator Diane Griffin (Prince Edward Island) said she thought there would have been more discussion on the border in their meetings, noting that a lot of the discussion on the border centred on tourism travel.

She said the meetings involved more experienced members of Congress, who generally understood the important aspects in the relationship, including the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians detained in China for more than two years.

Meetings allow Parliamentarians to strengthen Congressional relationships and build new ones

With last year’s meetings in Washington, D.C., cancelled, this round of video calls allowed MPs and Senators to reconnect with familiar faces and build relationships with new members of Congress.

Conservative MP Kerry Diotte (Edmonton Griesbach, Alta.) said the meetings allow MPs and Senator to build allies in Washington, no matter the administration, which allows the two sides to help one another.

“It is much easier to deal with something that you actually know something about,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always thought these are important.”

“Let’s face it, if you have some knowledge and like somebody, you are going to be able to work more closely with them. Those relationships are really important, especially these days,” Mr. Diotte said.

Conservative MP Colin Carrie (Oshawa, Ont.) said it is “extremely important” to maintain relationships over different administrations.

“Sometimes the personal relationships allow you to get allies across the border that understand the full picture of these decisions,” he said. “Personal relationships need to be built over years in different administrations and they need to be built up respectfully, because governments at the top do change, but the relationships one-on-one don’t.”

One of those familiar voices is U.S. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is now co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group for the U.S. Senate. She also held the co-chair post the last time that the Democrats had control of the Senate.

Mr. McKay said Canada is “very fortunate” to have Sen. Klobuchar in that position, noting that she is “highly knowledgeable” and “very influential.”

Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group executive committee