Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
mps-senators-raise-pipelines-buy-american-provisions-in-first-meetings-with-new-u-s-congressAno
Global

MPs, Senators raise pipelines, Buy American provisions in first meetings with new U.S. Congress

By Neil Moss      March 24, 2021

Parliamentarians held calls with 25 members of Congress in their first meetings of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group with the 117th Congress.

Conservative Senator Michael L. MacDonald, left, and Liberal MP Wayne Easter, right, led the meetings with members of U.S. Congress. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade and file photographs
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

A group of Canadian Parliamentarians held their first meetings with members of the new U.S. Congress last week during which they raised concerns about the future of the Line 5 and Keystone XL pipelines, as well as worries over potential Buy American provisions.

Thirteen MPs and Senators in the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group held 23 virtual meetings with 25 members of Congress of both political stripes in both Chambers from March 15 to 18. In most of the meetings, there were four Canadian politicians and one member of Congress, as well as their staff.

While Parliamentarians typically travel down to Capitol Hill for at least two meetings per year, this batch of meetings was done online for the first time. The delegation was led by co-chairs Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.) and Conservative Senator Michael L. MacDonald (Cape Breton, N.S.).

NDP MP Brian Masse says raising the issue of the Keystone XL pipeline went over like a ‘lead balloon.’ The Hill Times by Andrew Meade

For the Canadian side, the future of Line 5 and Keystone XL were among the top priorities, as well as concern over protectionist Buy American provisions.

Mr. Easter said the calls were “exceptionally good,” although he noted his preference for in-person meetings.

These marked the first meetings with members of Congress since both U.S. Chambers became Democratic-controlled.

Mr. Easter said Line 5 was raised “fairly extensively,” noting that the MPs and Senators lobbied the members of Congress on the mutual benefits of the project.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Enbridge pipeline be shuttered.

Although U.S. President Joe Biden has already cancelled Keystone XL, fulfilling an election promise, Canadian legislators raised the issue with their American counterparts.

“We still would encourage the Americans to reconsider that,” Mr. Easter said, adding that he would hope it is reconsidered on the basis of combatting climate change.

“That product is going to move. It’s moving by tankers. It’s moving by trucks. Let’s put it in a pipeline that is much safer and [with] less greenhouse gases,” he said.

Mr. Easter said the reception to the Canadian positions was dependent on the individual, but he added there was a lot of agreement, even on contentious issues like Keystone XL.

A group of 21 states are currently suing the Biden administration to stop the cancellation of the pipeline.

Conservative MP Marc Dalton (Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge, B.C.), a vice-chair of the group, said the climate change impact of losing Keystone XL and Line 5 was an “important part” of the argument from the Canadian side.

NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.), who is also a vice-chair, said conversations on Keystone XL went over “like a lead balloon.”

“They’ve moved on from that,” he said, noting that Line 5 was different, as it is an existing pipeline and there needs to be more advocacy and education about it.

Sen. MacDonald said he raised the historic commitment of Canada to supply oil to the U.S., and that with the cancellations, the commitments are being ignored.

He said the meetings serve to be an education process more than a lobbying process.

Liberal MP John McKay says members of Congress he spoke to were ‘keen’ to see the Canada-U.S. border reopened. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.), who participated in four of the meetings, said there was little knowledge of the Line 5 problems on the American side, noting the meetings are useful to raise awareness.

On the threat of Buy American provisions, Mr. McKay said, the lack of willingness for America to operate alone on the world stage was a useful access point.

He said he was “pleasantly surprised” how receptive members of Congress were to a larger message of the economic realities of Buy American provisions.

Mr. Masse said there was a variety of responses when Buy American provisions were raised.

“It is no doubt a challenge to get Canada an exemption or to differentiate ourselves from any other countries,” he said. “That’s a big issue that needs more work on it.”

Buy American provisions have also been raised by Canadian cabinet ministers in virtual meetings with their counterparts.

While the education process continued in the meetings, Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara (Vaughan–Woodbridge, Ont.) said he was impressed with the knowledge that U.S. legislators had about the importance of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship.

“There was a real recognition of just how important the inter-linkages between the two economies are,” he said.

Sen. MacDonald said most Republicans tend to be free traders, and it is the House Democrats that have traditionally been the most protectionist thinking.

Mr. Easter said there traditionally have been more protectionist ideas found on the Democratic side, which he said requires an economic explanation to show the harm of Buy American provisions, regardless of the pro-protectionist politics on the ground.

Mr. McKay said the topics raised by the Americans included the reopening of the Canada-U.S. border.

“They were all very keen on the border reopening,” he said. “More keen than we are.”

Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group co-chair Brian Higgins, who is a Democratic member of the House of Representatives for New York, has encouraged both the U.S. and Canada to develop a plan for reopening the border.

Mr. Higgins and Mr. Easter released a joint statement on March 23 calling on both governments to develop a “synchronized strategy” on the management of the border.

CSG Senator Diane Griffin (Prince Edward Island) said she thought there would have been more discussion on the border in their meetings, noting that a lot of the discussion on the border centred on tourism travel.

She said the meetings involved more experienced members of Congress, who generally understood the important aspects in the relationship, including the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians detained in China for more than two years.

Meetings allow Parliamentarians to strengthen Congressional relationships and build new ones

With last year’s meetings in Washington, D.C., cancelled, this round of video calls allowed MPs and Senators to reconnect with familiar faces and build relationships with new members of Congress.

Conservative MP Kerry Diotte (Edmonton Griesbach, Alta.) said the meetings allow MPs and Senator to build allies in Washington, no matter the administration, which allows the two sides to help one another.

“It is much easier to deal with something that you actually know something about,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always thought these are important.”

“Let’s face it, if you have some knowledge and like somebody, you are going to be able to work more closely with them. Those relationships are really important, especially these days,” Mr. Diotte said.

Conservative MP Colin Carrie (Oshawa, Ont.) said it is “extremely important” to maintain relationships over different administrations.

“Sometimes the personal relationships allow you to get allies across the border that understand the full picture of these decisions,” he said. “Personal relationships need to be built over years in different administrations and they need to be built up respectfully, because governments at the top do change, but the relationships one-on-one don’t.”

One of those familiar voices is U.S. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is now co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group for the U.S. Senate. She also held the co-chair post the last time that the Democrats had control of the Senate.

Mr. McKay said Canada is “very fortunate” to have Sen. Klobuchar in that position, noting that she is “highly knowledgeable” and “very influential.”

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group executive committee

  • Conservative Senator Michael L. MacDonald (co-chair)
  • Liberal MP Wayne Easter (co-chair)
  • Progressive Senator Jane Cordy
  • CSG Senator Diane Griffin
  • Independent Senator Paul J. Massicotte
  • Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo
  • Liberal MP Vance Badawey
  • Conservative MP Colin Carrie
  • Conservative MP James Cumming
  • Conservative MP Marc Dalton
  • Conservative MP Kerry Diotte
  • Liberal MP Yvonne Jones
  • NDP MP Brian Masse
  • Liberal MP David McGuinty
  • Liberal MP John McKay
  • Bloc MP Mario Simard
  • Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence. 
- nmoss@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Conflict watchdog’s power to sanction MPs should be defined, argues CPC MP Reid, but other MPs not convinced

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The Conflict of Interest Code for MPs is overdue for its legislated five-year review—as is the federal Conflict of Interest Act, and the Lobbying Act—a review that appears unlikely to happen in this Parliament.

Some Senators criticize rushed process as Canada-U.K. transitional trade deal passes Red Chamber without committee review

News|By Neil Moss
Bill C-18 passed through the Senate in two days without a formal committee study, nor a pre-study of the Canada-U.K. transitional trade deal.

Rogers-Shaw merger potentially a bad sign for 5G rollout in Canada, experts and advocates say

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Past spending on network infrastructure, current debt loads, and the looming June spectrum auction all complicate Canada's 5G rollout and the impact of the Rogers-Shaw merger.

Canada’s critical mineral wealth a gem for domestic advanced manufacturing, say experts and stakeholders

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Critical minerals are an essential component in a more modern, technologically oriented economy, and Canada's resource wealth presents an opportunity to attract advanced manufacturing to the country.

Government efforts to fight COVID-19 misinformation get mixed reviews as ‘infodemic’ persists

News|By Alice Chen
Without social media regulation and strong education, you’re just left ‘bailing water with a teaspoon’ when it comes to COVID-19 misinformation, says Green MP Elizabeth May.

Military looks to add more ‘rigour’ in its assessment, selection of senior leaders, says acting defence chief

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The military is producing a ‘much more prescriptive’ code of professional military conduct, says Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, which will provide members ‘much more detail’ about what is expected under its values, beyond the exis

‘Parallel pandemic of racism’: Asian-Canadian advocates call for House study on resurgence of anti-Asian hate

By Beatrice Paez
It took the shootings in Atlanta, Ga., ‘for the world to take a hard look at the ongoing experiences of anti-Asian racism,’ says Kennes Lin of the Chinese Canadian National Council.

Senate staff reps say they want new harassment policy to go ahead as dissenters stand firm

News|By Alice Chen
Clare Shrybman, who works in Sen. Marilou McPhedran's office, says she agrees with her boss about problems with the new policy, calling confidentially provisions 'contractually mandated silence.'

Senate leaders promise progress on committees, some of which have barely met since the last election

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions