Every day, we make hiring decisions based on clear expectations for salary, skill, and treating someone fairly. Why can't we do the same when hiring to design the important physical infrastructure our society needs?

The federal government, in retaining a third party to maintain its assets, has permitted contracts that do not align with ethical or professional standards and creates a culture that prohibits our natural rights to compete on fair and reasonable basis for work that is funded by our own government, writes Toon Dreessen.