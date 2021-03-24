Canada’s military is dishonoured again

“It is recommended that The National Defence Act, as a matter of high priority, be amended to establish an independent review body, the Office of the Inspector General, with well-defined and independent jurisdiction and comprehensive powers … The Inspector General would receive and investigate complaints about officer misconduct and about possible injustices to individuals within the Canadian Forces … including: abuse of authority or position (for example, failure to investigate, failure to take corrective actions, or unlawful command influence); and improper personnel actions (for example, unequal treatment of Canadian Forces members, harassment including racial harassment, failure to provide due process, reprisals) … Among the Inspector General’s functions would be to correct or assist in correcting injustices to individuals.”