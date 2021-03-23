‘Parallel pandemic of racism’: Asian-Canadian advocates call for House study on resurgence of anti-Asian hate

Asian-Canadian advocates are calling on Parliament to convene a committee study to examine the “disturbing rise” of racially motivated physical, verbal, and online attacks against Asians since the pandemic started.

In a report released Tuesday, the Chinese Canadian National Council’s (CCNC) Toronto chapter found that a majority of those targeted reported it was because they were being scapegoated for COVID-19, with their assailants holding them responsible for the virus’ spread in Canada.

Overall, since the onset of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,150 incidents reported by Asian Canadians, with 44 per cent reported in the first two months of 2021, according to the report.

The report documented a total of 643 self-reported incidents, including verbal harassment, which accounted for 73 per cent, physical aggression or unwanted contact (11 per cent), and being coughed at or spat on (10 per cent) over the course of the pandemic, until December 2020. From Jan. 1, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2021, alone, there were a “whopping additional 507” incidents reported. The incidents were reported and collected through online platforms Fight COVID Racism and Elimin8hate.

Women, in particular, overwhelmingly represented nearly 60 per cent of all cases. Those who identified as men, meanwhile, were twice as likely to say they were a target of a physical attack.

Avvy Go, lawyer and clinic director of the Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic in Toronto, said the incidents documented underscore that attacks “can happen at any time to anyone who is Asian, Asian Canadian, or who looks like one.” She said Asian Canadians in precarious economic situations are especially vulnerable to racist attacks in part because they serve on the front lines, or in some cases, have tenuous immigrant status.

“As Asian Canadians, our lives have been taken over by a constant sense of paralyzing fear. Every time we step out of our home, we wonder if the attack will happen to us,” said Ms. Go. “Asian Canadian women, like myself, face an even greater risk of attack. And regardless of whether we are a newcomer, or fifth-generation Canadian, our sense of security has been shattered.”

According to Statistics Canada, which released a study in July on perceptions of personal safety, found that 26 per cent of Korean-Canadian respondents and 25 per cent of Chinese Canadians reported feeling a target of discriminatory incidents, among other findings.

The release of the report comes on the heels of the slayings in Atlanta, Ga., where eight of those killed included six women of Asian descent. The suspected gunman, who is in police custody, was a 21-year-old white man. A debate over whether the rampage can be prosecuted as a hate crime motivated by racism is underway in the United States, and it has set off renewed calls for addressing anti-Asian hate, including in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) released a statement a day after the shooting on March 17 condemning “acts of racism” against Asian Canadians. “This ignorant, violent, and discriminatory behaviour has no place in Canada, or anywhere in the world. We must continue to stand united against it,” he tweeted.

Kennes Lin, co-chair of the CCNC in Toronto, said during a press briefing she was “saddened” that “it took such a level of violence in Atlanta last week for the world to take a hard look at the ongoing experiences of anti-Asian racism.”

“Asian Canadians are experiencing a parallel pandemic of racism. Over the past year, we have seen a disturbing rise in anti-Asian racism, hate, and racism in Canada,” she said.

Parliament on Monday unanimously supported an NDP motion condemning the rise of anti-Asian racism and racist attacks across North America and the Georgia killings.

But advocates contended that more needs to be done to address the growing level of violence and harassment against Asian Canadians.

Ms. Go said that the report, coupled with the Atlanta shootings, should prompt Parliament to hold hearings at the committee level to look into the “root causes of anti-Asian racism,” to offer strategies for preventing racism, and to find ways to support community organizations on the front lines.

“Government and civil society need to recognize that anti-Asian racism should be one of the top priorities in combating hate and racism. We don’t want to be just a single line in some major policy statement,” said Fo Niemi, executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, a non-profit civil rights organization in Montreal, who was on hand for the briefing. “We don’t want to be a footnote in every debate on hate crimes in the country.”

Asked whether advocates have identified which committee could take up a study on the issue, Mr. Niemi noted that there’s precedent for setting up a special committee.

“The House set up a special committee on the participation of visible minorities [in the 1980s], so it can do the same thing again, if, as I said, it’s important enough, they’ll find a way to find the means,” said Mr. Niemi.

A request for comment from the NDP was not immediately returned.

Self-reported incidents highest in B.C., Ontario

Reports of anti-Asian attacks were most prevalent in British Columbia and Ontario, accounting for 44.4 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, followed by Quebec, at six per cent.

Ellen Kim, an organizer with Project 1907, which has also been tracking incidents of racism, said it’s no coincidence that anti-Asian sentiments are particularly pronounced in B.C.

“We need to remember that the City of Vancouver played a leading role in passing discriminatory policies, including repeatedly lobbying the federal government to increase the Chinese head tax and to bar ‘Asiatics’ from entering Canada,” she said. “Hygiene and disease have also been weaponized many times in our history. The xenophobia and Sinophobia that led to the creation of B.C.’s racist leper colony on D’Arcy Island is the same xenophobia and Sinophobia that is manifesting over 100 years later in present day.”

Between 1891 and 1906, D’Arcy Island, which achieved notoriety as the “Island of Death,” was where Chinese immigrants diagnosed with leprosy were dumped by the B.C. government and left to die, according to Vice News. And from 1883 to 1923, the federal government undertook a systematic effort to deter Chinese immigrants from coming to Canada, imposing a “head tax” of up to $500 on some 81,000 immigrants. The head tax was repealed in 1923 and replaced with the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred them from entering until 1947. In 2006, then-prime minister Stephen Harper formally apologized for the tax head tax, calling it a “grave injustice” that Canada is “morally obligated to acknowledge.”

The resurgence of anti-Asian sentiments, Ms. Kim said, demands action from all levels of government.

The report’s findings appear to track with data collected by Vancouver’s police board, which released its own study in February. That study found that the number of hate-crime incidents reported rose from 142 the year before to 280 in 2020, representing a 717 per cent spike.

“It should not take thousands of community-sourced reports of racism to spur response,” Ms. Kim added.

Ms. Go said that the uptick in anti-Chinese sentiments, in particular, can also be linked to Canada’s ongoing diplomatic dispute with China over the detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. She pointed to a poll released earlier this month by Maru Public Opinion that suggested that more than half of Canadians viewed China as the No. 1 security threat facing Canada, followed by Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

“Unfortunately, a lot of Canadians do not distinguish between China as a country, and Chinese-Canadians as a people,” she said. “…Chinese Canadians are perpetually foreigners. And somehow we are responsible for what China did or didn’t do in their country.”

Mr. Niemi added that it doesn’t help when there are politicians who have questioned the loyalty of Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who is of Asian descent, pointing to remarks made by ex-Conservative MP Derek Sloan (Hastings–Lennox and Addington, Ont.).

Last year, the now-Independent MP baselessly accused Dr. Tam of being beholden to China, calling for her resignation and saying “Canada must remain sovereign over decisions.” Amid backlash, he said that reports were a “deliberate mischaracterization,” and disputed that his assertions were racist, even as some of his caucus mates called on him to apologize. He was booted from caucus earlier this year in the wake of news that he had accepted a donation from a white supremacist; Mr. Sloan said he had unknowingly accepted the donation and asked the party to return it when he was alerted about the situation.

“These international events can have immediate repercussions on Canadians here based on the backgrounds,” he said. “But one way for our elected leaders, and our political leaders, to compensate or to redress that is to speak up strongly against anti-Chinese, anti-Asian racism.”

The Hill Times