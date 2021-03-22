Status card list for First Nations is a hot mess

OTTAWA—I am status, card-carrying First Nations—the federal government calls me a real one. The status card is a race-based ethnic identity card used to limit access to certain federal government programs for real First Nations peoples only. It used to be based on blood quantum, one had to prove at least 25 per cent real “Indian” blood. It’s as weird as it sounds. Status is a hot mess, but it’s also very old. It’s difficult to question things that are cemented into 140 years of history.